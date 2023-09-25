FMC Corporation names Jacqueline Scanlan as new chief human resources officer

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today that Jacqueline (Jackie) Scanlan has been named executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). Scanlan will lead the global Human Resources (HR) function and assume responsibility for FMC's global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy and team. She will report to Mark Douglas, FMC president and chief executive officer.

Scanlan is a seasoned HR professional with over 25 years of experience at multinational companies across various industries. She joins FMC from Axalta Coating Systems, where she served as senior vice president and CHRO since 2021. She has held senior HR roles at several leading companies, including Haemonetics Corporation, Novo Nordisk and Campbell Soup Company.

"Jackie brings extensive experience in HR management with significant focus in areas such as organization and people strategy, change and talent management, leadership development, culture and HR functional excellence," said Douglas. "She is ideally suited to lead our Human Resources and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion organizations. I am pleased to welcome her to the FMC executive team and look forward to her leadership."

Scanlan joined the company on September 25, 2023. She is assuming the role previously held by Kyle Matthews, who passed away earlier this year.

About FMC

