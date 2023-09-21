Sauced and Signed: Tony Pollard 'Wing Worn' Chili's Jerseys will be the Focal Point of Any Fan's 'Game Worn' Collection

In honor of BOGO Boneless Wing Mondays, Chili's will give away the world's first, 100% authentic Tony Pollard 'Wing Worn' Jerseys - plus FREE Boneless Wings

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture the perfectly preserved centerpiece of any man cave or she shed. Now bathe it in Buffalo sauce. Chili's has partnered with Pro Bowl Dallas Running Back Tony Pollard to create a sports memorabilia moment unlike any other – jerseys featuring It's Just Wings Crafted by Chili's sauces like Buffalo, Honey-Chipotle and Nashville Hot that the NFL superstar wore while filming his new Chili's commercials.

Chili's is giving Guests a chance to take home a rare piece of memorabilia, a Tony Pollard 'Wing Worn' jersey. (PRNewswire)

Starting this Monday, Sept. 25, football fans can enter to win one of these iconic jerseys, plus free Boneless Wings, every Monday for the next month. 'Wing Worn' jerseys combine the best parts of football fan culture – the meal and the merch – turning the idea of a highly sought after game-worn jersey into a rare collectible stained with sauce. Guests enjoying BOGO Boneless Wings at their local Chili's can enter by sharing a picture of the moment on Twitter, using #ChilisWingWornJersey and tagging @chilis. The giveaway runs for four weeks, concluding when Dallas plays on Monday, Oct. 16.

"When Chili's asked me to use my jersey as a napkin to create these 'Wing Worn' jerseys, it was definitely one of the most unique partnership opportunities to come my way," said Tony Pollard, Dallas Running Back. "I have great memories eating at Chili's with my family and have always been a huge fan of their wings, especially the Honey-Chipotle, House BBQ and Mango-Habanero. I hope other diehard Chili's fans get to enjoy what truly is a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia."

Of the jerseys available, three feature the iconic sauce stains of Pollard's very own hands from his authentic, wing-eating experience, along with his signature. The other twelve are 'wing signed' by Pollard – in a variety of the brand's craveable sauces, of course. Each Wing Worn jersey has been preserved in a frame and comes with an action shot of Pollard enjoying the wings plus a certificate of authenticity. In addition to the rare jersey, winners will also receive free Boneless Wings during every Monday of football season.

"Chili's is already a go-to destination for football fans, and our BOGO Boneless Wing Mondays and Happy Hour promotions give us the best deal in town for beer, wings, margs and more," said George Felix, Chief Marketing Officer at Chili's. "Partnering with Tony Pollard has been a fun nod to our hometown of Dallas and creating our 'Wing Worn' jerseys is a way to get our Guests that much more excited about football season."

Chili's BOGO Boneless Wing Mondays are available all football season for dine-in, eight-count boneless wings orders. All day, every Monday! To learn more about Chili's BOGO Boneless Wings promotion and other specials, visit chilis.com/happy-hour .

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers®, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com , follow us on Twitter or Instagram , like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok .

Chili's Grill & Bar (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar