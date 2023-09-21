ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - NAII

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAII) resulting from allegations that Natural Alternatives International may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Natural Alternatives International securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=19164 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 16, 2023, after the market closed, the Company filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. Attached to this current report was a press release in which the Natural Alternatives International announced that it had "announced a temporary closure of its new facility in Carlsbad, California, opened earlier this year to expand NAI's production and add high-speed powder blending and packaging to its manufacturing capabilities, with an initial objective of handling current and estimated orders from one of its largest customers. Due to this customer's efforts to rebalance supply and demand, it is temporarily ceasing purchases from Natural Alternatives. As a result, NAI has determined to temporarily close its new high-speed powder blending and packaging facility and has provided sixty days advance notice to most of the staff at that facility, who will be furloughed starting in early October and lasting until approximately December 31, 2023. NAI currently expects these economic factors will be short lived, and in order to influence furloughed employees to return, NAI will pay for the health insurance costs of all furloughed employees during the employee's furlough period, through December 31, 2023. NAI expects to begin shipping new orders to this customer during the first quarter of calendar 2024.

Further, "[r]eduction of these anticipated orders and the closure of the facility is anticipated to have an adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition primarily during the last calendar quarter of this year, and possibly into the early part of 2024."

On this news, Natural Alternatives International stock fell $1.51 per share, or 21.6%, to close at $5.47 on August 17, 2023.

