Central Bark® Continues Nationwide Expansion After Signing New Franchise Development Agreements for Naperville, Ill and Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.

Three new facilities in and around Naperville and a new location in Ft. Walton Beach will bring Central Bark's unique approach to whole dog care and enrichment to new communities.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark®, the premier whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer, is continuing its aggressive national expansion efforts with the signing of new franchise agreements in Naperville, Ill in the Chicago area and Ft. Walton Beach, in the Florida panhandle. With three new units set for Naperville and single location in Ft. Walton Beach, these two deals mark the brand's first entry into these two communities.

Leading Central Bark's expansion in and around Naperville is longtime resident Mike Carter, who executed a multi-unit development agreement for three locations. After a 20-year career in the IT consulting space leading software implementations for fortune 500 companies, Carter was simply ready for a change. A lifelong dog lover, he knew there had to be something out there that could combine his passion for dogs and the ability to scale a business.

"As I was contemplating my exit from the corporate world after more than two decades of working for some of the world's largest consulting firms, I knew I wanted to be in business for myself," said Carter. "I looked at all kinds of dog-related businesses because that's a passion of mine, but there was something special about Central Bark. The brand has built an incredible culture and that sense of community is palpable. Plus, Central Bark puts dog safety and whole dog care above everything else. That kind of commitment to the dogs and to their pet parents was something I wanted to be a part of and help grow."

In Ft. Walton Beach, Jossalyn Wallace and Daniel Mobili signed a franchise agreement to bring the first Central Bark ever to the Florida panhandle. Once open, Jossalyn will run day-to-day operations while Daniel finishes his active-duty service in the U.S. Air Force. Joining them on their entrepreneurial journey into small business ownership will be their three dogs: Peanut, Minnie, and Macey.

"For the first time, we realized there was a business out there where we could combine our passion for dogs and our dreams of small business ownership," said Wallace. "That was something we just could not turn down. Central Bark's commitment to whole dog care and its open and inclusive culture that does not discriminate based on breed was important to us. It was an easy decision."

For nearly 20 years, Central Bark has drawn in dogs and their owners across the country to experience its Whole Dog Care, which combines Central Bark's industry-leading dog day care expertise with the latest in canine behavioral science. Enrichment Care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and "TLC" to help dogs be healthy, happy, calm, and well-rounded members of the family. Furthermore, Central Bark also offers dog boarding, baths, grooming, a retail market, training and more.

"We are so excited to welcome Mike, and Jossalyn and Daniel, to our rapidly growing Central Bark family," Tim Weiderhoft, Ed.D., CFE, vice president of franchise development for Central Bark. "One new Central Bark at a time, we are changing the dog care landscape from Chicago to Florida. We are different, special, and better for a reason and that is resonating with new franchisees and our customers alike. And we could not be happier that Mike, Jossalyn, and Daniel have decided to join Central Bark and bring our unique approach to Naperville and Ft. Walton Beach. Given their incredible backgrounds and work ethic, we know they will be extremely successful."

Central Bark typically features approximately 6,000 – 7,000 square feet of indoor space plus over 2,000 square-feet of outdoor play area. Activities include small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games. For more information on Central Bark franchising opportunities, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising.

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For nearly 20 years, the brand has grown to nearly 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising or call 866-799-2275.

