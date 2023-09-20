TEQUILA DON JULIO LAUNCHES A LOVE LETTER TO MEXICO WITH GROUNDBREAKING NEW CAMPAIGN PRODUCED IN COLLABORATION WITH MEXICAN CREATIVES AT THE FOREFRONT OF MODERN MEXICAN CULTURE

TEQUILA DON JULIO LAUNCHES A LOVE LETTER TO MEXICO WITH GROUNDBREAKING NEW CAMPAIGN PRODUCED IN COLLABORATION WITH MEXICAN CREATIVES AT THE FOREFRONT OF MODERN MEXICAN CULTURE

Tequila Don Julio ushers in its next chapter to bring Mexico to a global stage

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Julio González followed his heart over his head. He loved his land, agave and community. Every choice he made was for exceptional tequila. He did it Por Amor, and this is the way that people from Mexico continue to live every day. Today, Tequila Don Julio releases its groundbreaking new global campaign for Por Amor, with an anthem film' titled 'A Love Letter to Mexico' that celebrates modern Mexico and its people who live Por Amor. A magnetic invocation of Mexico's heart and soul and a visceral reimagination of the brand aesthetic and intentions. The campaign is crafted in collaboration with Mexican luminaries who harnessed their respective creativity for an homage to Mexico, highlighting its authentic and deeply powerful culture, landscape and people.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9201451-tequila-don-julio-a-love-letter-to-mexico-por-amor/

The global campaign debuts an entirely new visual identity for Tequila Don Julio through A Love Letter to Mexico which sets a global stage for Mexican creativity, all through the eyes of Mexico's original luxury tequila. Filmed across a series of locations entirely in Mexico from streets and local markets in Mexico City, to the beautiful beaches of Tulum, to Atotonilco- the home of Don Julio in the highlands of Jalisco, the result is a living testament to the brand's profound appreciation for the country, culture and people. The brand collaborated with creators at the forefront of their passions who have followed their hearts in order to share Mexican culture with the world through their craft, just as Don Julio González did when he began his tequila making journey in 1942.

The final body of work was produced in collaboration with enigmatic creatives, who have each left their mark on the campaign and helped share their own vision of Mexico.

Director JC Molina Mexico's own makes his directorial debut

Cinematographer Flavia Martinez, female cinematographer from Mexico City shows the beauty of her country through her lens

Stylist Nayeli De Alba showcases modern Mexican style at the heart of the work

Photographer Thalia Gochez Mexican-American photographer captured stills that represent the magnificent culture of Mexico for the stunning OOH campaign

Anthem Music remixed by Lao of Mexico City record label NAAFI & The Elements Music.

"What truly sets this campaign apart is the entirely new visual identity that we're unveiling for Tequila Don Julio on a global stage," says Guilherme Martins, Senior Marketing Director for Global Tequila at DIAGEO & Tequila Don Julio Brand Director. "Por Amor is not just an anthem, but an invitation to celebrate the modern spirit of the country that this brand calls home and collaborate directly with its people who live Por Amor."

"As a Mexican American artist I have always felt inspired by my culture. To be asked to film a love letter to mi Mexico, as my directorial debut, has been an honor and a great privilege," shares Director, JC Molina.

"The brand's explosive growth in the US has been a result of sharing our tequila that was created out of love for craft, and this campaign is setting the stage for our next chapter," shares Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila at Diageo North America. "We've been a leader in defining luxury tequila and its culture. As we continue to share our love for tequila making with the world, we are once again defining what it means to be at the forefront of the category by partnering with Mexican creatives who demonstrate the same unparalleled drive to live Por Amor."

The stunning new work was created in partnership with Anomaly NY and Creative and Co-Director Leanne Amann. The campaign will roll out in markets around the world for the largest globally-led campaign in the brand's history. The first markets include the US, Canada and Mexico and will be supported through a robust global marketing mix in OOH, paid media, social, digital, press outreach, and events.

To help bring the campaign to life, Mexican-American celebrity photographer and cultural curator Carlos Eric Lopez captured stunning portraits of each collaborator on set in Mexico and interviewed everyone during the campaign shoot to tell their creator stories behind the scenes. The result is an amazing collection that allows these collaborators to share their own love letters for Mexico with the world. The brand has also partnered with award winning Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria who reimagined Don Julio González's iconic hat, representing the brand's famous iconography and a cultural symbol from Mexico. This and many of his incredible statement pieces can be found throughout the Por Amor campaign after the hats made their debut on the runway during his recent NYFW show.

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Follow @donjuliotequila on Instagram for more information on the Por Amor global campaign.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

View original content:

SOURCE Diageo