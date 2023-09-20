Pearl Meyer Acquires The River Group

—Expands leadership and organizational effectiveness consulting capabilities—

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Pearl Meyer announced today that it has acquired The River Group, a boutique consultancy providing a range of services to help CEOs and executive teams achieve their business goals by identifying and developing executives and creating effective organizations. Their clients span a broad range of industries in both the public and private sectors.

"We are excited to have the highly experienced River Group team join Pearl Meyer," said Beth Florin, CEO of Pearl Meyer. "As part of our leadership practice, their consulting expertise will be key to our ability to continue to meet the growing human capital management needs of our clients. We believe in the power of connecting executive compensation and leadership development to help organizations build, develop, and reward executive teams to drive long-term success. We look forward to working together."

The River Group was formed in 2013 by Peter Thies, Ph.D., and a former CEO client to help leaders transform their organizations and help organizations transform their leaders. Their expertise deepens Pearl Meyer's existing consulting capabilities in executive assessment, executive coaching, CEO and executive succession planning, and organizational design and effectiveness.

"We are thrilled to be joining Pearl Meyer and its leadership practice," said Managing Director Peter Thies, Ph.D., and former president of The River Group. "Pearl Meyer's strong brand reputation and strategy-driven approach to consulting aligns well with our philosophy. We are united in the goal to help clients realize the mutual benefit of developing individual leaders, enhancing the effectiveness of leadership teams, and creating stronger, more resilient, and more agile organizations."

About Pearl Meyer's Leadership Practice

Pearl Meyer's leadership practice collaborates with boards and executives in a broad range of industries to help them increase organizational effectiveness, identify future leaders, and build strong executive teams. "A company's competitive advantage hinges on the quality of its leadership," said Susan Sandlund, Ph.D., managing director and practice leader. "Our holistic approach aligns leadership development with business strategy to help clients achieve their goals. We are pleased to be expanding our practice and welcome the River Group team, some of whom we have worked with in the past in other organizations."

To learn more about Pearl Meyer and its compensation and leadership consulting services visit pearlmeyer.com.

Additional Resources:

About The River Group

The River Group is a nationally recognized firm known for its expertise in executive development and organizational consulting. The firm works with the CEOs and Executive Teams of a broad range of clients to support their business and growth strategies.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage, addressing critical links between people and outcomes. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500.

