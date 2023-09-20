Medina Country Club Announces Grand Opening of Union Performance Centre

MEDINA, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medina Country Club, one of Northeast Ohio's premier, private golf clubs, announced today the date and details for its grand opening celebration for the Union Performance Centre, the new home of the award-winning Jim Wise Golf Academy.

The Union Performance Centre Grand Opening will be held Saturday, September 30th from 2:00pm - 6:00pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30pm. The event will feature complimentary food and drinks as well as several giveaways. The Medina Country Club is located at 5588 Wedgewood Road in Medina.

The Union Performance Centre is the redesigned home of the Jim Wise Golf Academy, a two-time winner of the Youth Player Development Award for the Northern Ohio PGA and the largest PGA Junior League program in Ohio. The Union Performance Centre will be a premier destination for golf education and entertainment featuring:

State of the art 3400 sq. ft. hitting and chipping indoor practice area

470 sq. ft. putting room with PuttView analyzer

Golf simulator booths and teaching bays featuring Trackman technology

An all-new driving range with heated bays for winter play

A 1300 sq. ft. fitness center

Full-service lounge with a kitchen, bar, televisions and high-quality sound system overlooking the hitting and chipping center

Outdoor patio with a gas grill, bar, and multiple fire pits

"We've built a truly top-notch space here for people to learn the game of golf, enjoy the game of golf and most importantly, enjoy the company of the people around them," said owner and Club President Bill Cosgrove. "This facility was built with today's golf enthusiast in mind, and I can't wait for everyone to get a look and begin to call this place home."

The Jim Wise Golf Academy offers a variety of instruction opportunities, from private lessons and couples clinics to one day youth camps all the way up to the PGA Junior League. Membership at the Medina Country Club is not required for instruction at the academy.

"I'm a huge believer that technology, when paired with properly trained instruction, can make a huge difference in anyone's golf game," said Jim Wise. "The Union Performance Centre gives us new tools to improve any golfer's game, whether they've been playing for 30 years or 30 days. It also keeps things fun, something I am always trying to emphasize in my lessons."

About Medina Country Club

Medina Country Club features an 18-hole Championship Course alongside a 9-hole family friendly course. With five sets of tees, notoriously fast and true greens on the Championship Course, and the tranquilness of the Red 9, Medina has something to offer golfers of all skill levels. The Club's Jim Wise Golf Academy offers clinics, academies, and other support for golfers of all backgrounds and skill levels.

For more information on Medina Country Club, visit medinacc.com .

Medina Country Club is an affiliate of Union Home Mortgage, both owned and operated by Bill Cosgrove.

