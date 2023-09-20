FEI Silicon Valley Recognizes Spectra7 CFO as Inaugural Winner in Women CFO Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that Bonnie Tomei, CFO, was recognized as a winner in the inaugural Women CFO Awards hosted by Financial Executives International Silicon Valley. Tomei was selected as the top CFO for public companies with less than $1 billion in market capitalization. Recipients of the awards in other categories include Sherri Luther of Lattice Semiconductor, Suzy Taherian, of Xpansiv, Shannon Nash of Wing (an Alphabet Company) and M.G. Thibaut of DroneDeploy.

Financial Executives International (FEI) Silicon Valley hosted the first-ever Women CFO of the Year Awards recognizing the finalists and announcing the winners on September 19, 2023. This prestigious occasion recognized five women CFOs' incredible contributions in the accounting and finance fields and their achievement in leading, inspiring, and motivating others as well as their profound influence on both business and our community.

"We are extremely proud of Bonnie's hard work and leadership resulting in this impressive recognition by FEI Silicon Valley," said Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer. "Bonnie has been integral to our financial strategy as we lead the way in new connectivity solutions designed specifically to meet the speed, power and cost requirements of the most advanced hyperscale data centers and emerging AI / machine learning markets."

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

