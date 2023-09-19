THE WORLD-RENOWNED SECOND CITY ANNOUNCES OPENING DATE, SHOW LINEUP, AND CAST FOR NEW YORK CITY LOCATION

The Comedy Theater, Training Center, and Restaurant to

Open November 16 in Williamsburg

Tickets On Sale Now!

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, legendary comedy institution The Second City announced the opening date, slate of shows, and cast for its brand-new New York City location, located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The nearly 12,000 square-foot entertainment complex at 64 N. 9th Street comprises two cabaret-style live theaters, seven Training Center classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar. The Second City New York will open to the public on November 16, 2023.

Rendering of The Second City New York (PRNewswire)

Tickets to upcoming shows are on sale now at https://www.secondcity.com/new-york-shows/, and enrollment is now open for select Training Center classes at https://www.secondcity.com/courses/new-york/adult/.

The opening slate of shows at The Second City New York is as follows:

The Second City Presents The First City Revue

Start spreading the news! The Second City, where legends like Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key and Stephen Colbert got their start is in Brooklyn NYC! The First City Revue celebrates New York City with bold sketch comedy and world-famous improvisation. You'll laugh to your core with the next generation of rising stars!

Jack Frost Roasting On an Open Fire

Need something better than old reruns of A Christmas Story? Want to see some real nutcrackers this holiday season?! Dash on through the snow (even though we don't get any anymore) to The Second City's Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire...

Your classic holiday family gatherings, office parties, movies, and Mariah Carey on infinite repeat will be severely lampooned in this fast-paced, interactive comedy revue stuffed with seasonal songs, sketches, and, of course, a heaping slice of our world-famous improv comedy. Warm your heart with the most wonderful show of the year.

The Second City's Improv Holiday Brunch

The Second City's Holiday Improv Brunch is the gift that keeps on giving! This November and December, bring your band of merrymakers as we scramble together two of everyone's favorites, comedy and brunch, for a scrumptiously seasonal breakfast with a totally improvised experience from the city's finest comedic talent. Whether you land on the Naughty or the Nice List, come enjoy food and cocktails with a healthy side of laughter. Food and mimosas are available a la carte.

The Second City is also proud to announce their first-ever New York City-based cast, which includes E.J. Cameron, Ashley Leisten, Ben Rameaka, Yazmin Ramos, Drew Reilly, and Jacklyn Uweh. Jen Ellison directs The Second City Mainstage 1 revue. Alan Kliffer will serve as Artistic Director NYC, Jeff Bouthiette as Musical Director, and Kayla Freeman as Stage Manager, with Technical Direction from Kurt Cruz. Matt Prigge will serve as Producer.

"There is no better way to kick off our 65th anniversary celebrations than by opening the doors to The Second City New York in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. As the center of global culture and entertainment, New York represents a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our world-renowned brand of comedy-based entertainment with an incredible NYC-based cast, and to deliver our proprietary Yes, And… improv-based training," said The Second City CEO, Ed Wells. "Building upon our storied history and decades of success in Chicago and Toronto, we are thrilled to improvise a whole new adventure with the New York City community."

The Second City's expansion to New York City adds to its existing physical locations in Chicago and Toronto. This year, The Second City Toronto celebrates its 50th year, followed by the 65th anniversary of The Second City Chicago in 2024. With its unique creative process, matched with its community driven approach, the organization expects its newest location to elevate comedy while developing the incredible raw talent that New York City attracts. Further, as a major media hub, the New York location will be integral as the brand moves to expand its content offering onto new platforms beyond the live stages.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. For decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.

For more information on The Second City, visit www.secondcity.com, www.secondcityworks.com and follow The Second City on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X.

