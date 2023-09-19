Ricola launches new Ricola Throat Balm to help consumers conquer daily throat irritations.

The innovative liquid center drop launches with a flavor unique to the category and asks consumers to "Coat Your Throat" against minor throat irritations.

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ricola, the famous Swiss cough drop brand, is launching a new product innovation to join its growing cough and throat relief line in the U.S. New Ricola Throat Balm will coat and protect your throat against daily irritations with a unique flavor combination: a liquid center with a smooth caramel flavored shell, complimented by Ricola's signature herbal blend.

New Ricola Throat Balm will coat and protect your throat against daily irritations with a unique flavor combination: a liquid center with a smooth caramel flavored shell, complimented by Ricola's signature herbal blend. (CNW Group/Ricola) (PRNewswire)

This new product and accompanying launch campaign encourages consumers to "Coat Your Throat" against daily throat irritations such as itchy throat, hoarse voice, or dry throat, and is designed specifically for everyday use.

"In listening to consumers' needs when it came to throat care, we saw that they were seeking a solution for minor yet pesky throat irritations. We've introduced a solution that gives consumers the confidence that they're protected against everything from a throat tickle to constant throat irritations," said Becky Spruck, Marketing Director at Ricola, USA.

The launch strategy includes a comprehensive media campaign touching on a wide variety of media like Linear TV, OLV, social, and OOH, along with extensive sampling across the country. Independent agency FUSE Create handled the go-to-market strategy, creative, PR and has partnered with influencers to demonstrate how protecting their throat makes them better at doing what they do best: story tell and entertain. Additional influencers were handled by Hire Influence.

"Ricola Throat Balm marks an incredibly important product innovation for the brand," Spruck added. "This innovation reinforces Ricola's commitment to everyday throat health and marks another milestone in our quest to provide great tasting, effective solutions to our consumers."

Throat Balm is now available in stores across the US and can be purchased on Amazon. The 34 count bag suggested retail price is $4.99. For more information about the product launch and campaign strategy, email Vanessa Francone (vanessa@fusecreate.com).

About Ricola

Ricola is one of the world's most modern and innovative manufacturers of herb drops. Ricola herb specialities are exported to more than 45 countries and are famous for their fine Swiss quality. Founded in 1930, with headquarters in Laufen near Basel and subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, and the USA, Ricola now produces around 60 different herb drops and tea specialities. In Switzerland, this family-owned company is a pioneer in herb cultivation and places great value on using carefully selected locations and controlled, environmentally sound cultivation methods. Ricola has concluded fixed long-term purchase agreements with almost 100 farmers in Swiss mountain regions. Ricola is committed to sustainable corporate management, economically, socially, and ecologically and is a responsible employer. The traditional values of a family-run enterprise coupled with Swiss quality and a passion for innovation are crucial factors in the success of the Ricola global brand.

About FUSE Create

Based in Toronto, Canada, FUSE Create (fusecreate.com) is a full-service independent creative agency that believes when you fuse smarts + imagination, whether in a campaign, a culture, a process, or a person, everything is possible. And that belief creates, invents, and permeates throughout the agency and the award-winning work, that aims to do one thing; Turn Heads. FUSE Create earned the #3 Small Agency spot in Canada in 2021 and is a member of Worldwide Partners (worldwidepartners.com), one of the world's largest networks of independent advertising agencies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ricola