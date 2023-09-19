Purina Encourages Pet Owners to Give Recycling Their Best (Trick) Shot with New #PurinaRecyclesChallenge

When Consumers Share Pet Food Can Recycling Trick Shot Videos on Social Media, Purina Will Make a Donation to The Recycling Partnership to Help Increase Access to Recycling

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminum and steel pet food cans are infinitely recyclable, but not nearly enough of them are making it into the recycle bin, and they are ending up in landfills instead. That's why Purina today launched the #PurinaRecyclesChallenge and is calling on pet owners to get creative and break the habit of throwing their pet food cans in the trash by filming a recycling trick shot and challenging others to do the same.

From now through December 15, 2023, Purina invites pet owners, including its own associates across the U.S., to participate in the challenge by filming their best recycling trick shot video and sharing it on Instagram and/or TikTok to show how they recycle their pet food cans. Purina will donate $10 for every original pet food can recycling trick shot video uploaded to TikTok or Instagram using the hashtag #PurinaRecyclesChallenge, and $1 for every engagement (like/share/comment) with each video for a total donation of up to $100,000 to The Recycling Partnership to help increase access to recycling across the country.

"We launched the #PurinaRecyclesChallenge to show just how easy it is to make an impact, and to help break down some of the barriers that keep people from recycling their pet food cans," said Gopi Sandhu, Vice President of Environmental Sustainability at Purina. "Aluminum and steel are infinitely recyclable, and given the billions of cans produced in the U.S. each year, a seemingly small act of recycling can make a big difference."

According to the EPA, just 32 percent of waste is recycled. Pet food cans are 100 percent recyclable, but consumers' help is required to ensure they make it into the recycling bin. Recycling pet food cans is important because using recycled aluminum cans to make new aluminum cans uses 95 percent less energy than making new cans from raw materials.

The #PurinaRecyclesChallenge is just one of Purina's efforts to help create a healthier planet for pets and their people to enjoy together for generations to come. The company is on a mission to make its packaging more sustainable. Today, nearly 90 percent of Purina's plastic packages are designed for recycling, with a goal of reaching 95% by 2025. Other packages, made with materials like aluminum, steel, paperboard and corrugate, are recyclable today. Purina also supports organizations like The Recycling Partnership to support a better recycling system in the U.S.

For more information about the #PurinaRecyclesChallenge, tips on recycling and details on other Purina sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.purina.com/about/recycling/recycling-challenge. There, you can also watch a #PurinaRecyclesChallenge trick shot video from Sandhu.

