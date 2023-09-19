Elevating Patient Care: MOLLI 2 Technology Transforms Breast Cancer Surgery at Hillcrest Medical Center

This innovative device enhances the patient experience by offering wire-free localization, reducing anxiety, and enabling faster, more accurate tumor removal

TULSA, Okla. and DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillcrest Medical Center, a leading healthcare provider in Tulsa, OK, has partnered with MOLLI Surgical, a trailblazing company pushing the boundaries of precision surgery, to introduce the MOLLI 2® device. This cutting-edge technology simplifies breast cancer surgery and delivers a better patient experience.

The MOLLI® System is an innovative technology, allowing radiologists to mark cancerous lesions with the MOLLI Marker®, a localization device roughly the size of a sesame seed. Surgeons then use the MOLLI Wand® and MOLLI Tablet® to reliably locate the lesion marked in radiology, eliminating the need for the painful current standard of care which uses a hooked-wire to mark the lesion.

Launched earlier this year, MOLLI 2 has added a market-leading innovation — directional guidance — to its already best-in-class technology. This proprietary innovation enables MOLLI 2 to direct surgeons on both distance and direction to the lesion with millimeter precision, a capability which is unique in the market and provides surgeons with even more intuitive, real-time feedback for precise navigation during surgery. MOLLI 2 is easy to use, reliable, and precise, improving efficiency and patient outcomes.

Dr. Clint Merritt, an esteemed expert in breast cancer surgery at Hillcrest Medical Center, praised the innovation and patient-centric approach of MOLLI 2 technology. "MOLLI has always prioritized the patient experience, and the innovation in MOLLI 2 advances that priority further. Wire-free localization not only improves the patient experience but also allows for faster, more accurate, and less painful tumor removal. With MOLLI 2's new directional guidance capabilities, the precision and efficiency improvements are already delivering superior outcomes for our breast cancer patients."

"Integrating MOLLI 2 into our procedures has been revolutionary for our patient's care," said Dr. Merritt, Breast Surgical Oncologist and Medical Director of Breast Care at Hillcrest Medical Center. "The wire-free approach that MOLLI uses allows me to be as accurate as possible in identifying the lesion of concern and excising it without unnecessarily removing a large amount of healthy breast tissue at the same time. Because of this, I'm able to remove the targeted area, while allowing improved cosmetic results at the same time. It's the best of both worlds for a breast surgeon."

Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical, emphasized the transformative potential of MOLLI 2 in shaping the future of patient care in the region. "At MOLLI Surgical, we envision a healthcare landscape where technology elevates the patient experience and outcomes. MOLLI 2 represents a significant leap towards this vision, as we continually work to advance medical sciences. We are excited about the future of patient care and the positive impact MOLLI 2 will bring to breast cancer surgery in Tulsa."

MOLLI Surgical is dedicated to elevating the patient experience, refining precision surgery, and boosting physicians' confidence. With MOLLI 2, Hillcrest Medical Center offers patients a more seamless and compassionate journey to recovery. For more information, visit mollisurgical.com.

About MOLLI Surgical:

MOLLI Surgical started with one patient's voice — a patient who asked if there was a way to make her breast cancer journey better. Her voice led to the creation of our flagship wire and radiation-free technologies — MOLLI 2® and MOLLI re.markable™. Our innovations are intended to replace outdated procedures to mark lesions for surgical removal with greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are obsessed with every detail of our design process to ensure surgeons and radiologists have the best possible tools in their hands to support an improved patient experience.

MOLLI® has been recognized by TIME as one of 2022's "Best Inventions" in the Medical Care category and named to Fast Company's list of the "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technology breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. We are proud to build the advanced solutions that patients and physicians prefer. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Hillcrest Medical Center:

Hillcrest Medical Center, a 656-bed hospital, celebrated its 100th year of serving the Tulsa community in 2018. Hillcrest offers a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services including maternity, cardiology, emergency, burn care, orthopedics and surgery. To learn more, visit hillcrestmedicalcenter.com.

