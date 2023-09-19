Contentful Expands Relationship with AWS to Launch Contentful Composable Content Platform in AWS Marketplace

Customers can now more easily and cost-effectively build and orchestrate content experiences across all of their digital channels

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful, a leading composable content platform for digital-first business, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch the Contentful® Composable Content Platform in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and or services that run on AWS. With Contentful, powered by AWS, customers can build and orchestrate content experiences across all of their digital channels and platforms through AWS Marketplace.

In today's digital-first world, content is the customer experience. As customers expect to have access to the content, products, and services they need, when and where they want, teams must be empowered to build digital experiences that delight customers at every point of engagement. But achieving these content goals reliably and at scale can be a major challenge for many organizations. It requires new technologies that support a composable approach with the ability to easily orchestrate and reconfigure content from multiple sources and across channels.

Contentful, powered by AWS, help businesses elevate user experiences and reliably scale digital infrastructure

The Contentful Composable Content Platform unlocks digital content from across the organization so teams can collaborate effectively to craft and deliver digital experiences at scale. Now, AWS customers can license Contentful through AWS Marketplace for seamless integration of Contentful with their existing cloud infrastructure, in addition to streamlined procurement, consolidated billing and cost-saving opportunities. This enables streamlined management and enhanced performance of digital content, empowering customers to deliver omni-channel digital experiences with increased speed and agility, and ensuring reliability and consistency to meet evolving consumer demands.

As an AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Partner, Contentful offers enhanced digital experiences that allow AWS customers to deliver personalized and innovative solutions with confidence. Businesses powered by AWS comprehensive cloud services can efficiently scale their digital infrastructure, foster innovation, and expedite digital transformation, all in a reliable, secure and efficient way. Contentful, powered by AWS, allows organizations to build exceptional digital experiences by creating, managing, and delivering content across websites, mobile apps, and digital platforms at the speed and scale necessary for today's fast paced business needs.

"We are excited that Contentful is now available in AWS Marketplace to help brands transition to a modern, composable content approach and stand out among the competition," said Steve Sloan, CEO, Contentful. "We continually seek to expand our customers' capabilities, and by making Contentful available in AWS Marketplace we'll be able to deliver added value to our customers, giving them a more streamlined and secure way to work with us."

"In light of our commitment as a customer of Contentful, we are thrilled that Contentful is available in AWS Marketplace," stated Customer Ben Lempert, Director of Web and Content, Heap. "Having the Contentful Composable Content Platform available in AWS Marketplace will make it easier for many businesses to modernize their digital experiences and be more competitive in today's digital world."

"As an AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Partner, Contentful offers a future-forward composable platform which allows AWS customers to deliver personalized and innovative solutions at scale," said Marta Whiteaker, International Partnerships Director at AWS. ''We are delighted to see the recent availability of Contentful in AWS Marketplace, meeting shared Enterprise customers' streamlined procurement needs and offering contract flexibility."

AWS will be at the Contentful booth at the DMEXCO 2023 Conference in Cologne, Germany, on September 20-21, 2023 (Hall 07, A032). To learn more about Contentful and AWS visit https://www.contentful.com/partners/technology/aws/ .

About Contentful's Ecosystem

Contentful works with both solution and technology partners all over the world to help customers deliver world class content-driven digital experiences that deliver on their business goals. In today's composable landscape, Contentful relies on its strong ecosystem, made up of industry experts from leading agencies and consultancies, as well as other best-in-class technologies to enable organizations to deliver the compelling, personalized experiences that customers demand.

About Contentful

The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration, a robust app ecosystem, and app framework to easily extend the platform, Contentful frees teams across the business to work together to connect, create, and extend content more efficiently. Contentful helps companies unlock the power of digital content so they can build faster and deliver at scale, making their content a strategic business asset. Nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of companies around the world rely on Contentful to help them bring their best ideas to life. For more information, visit www.contentful.com.

Contentful, the Contentful logo, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Contentful Inc., Contentful GmbH and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

