Announcing AXOM Partners, a World-Class M&A and Strategic Advisory Firm for Leading Technology Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology investment banking veterans Alan Bressers and Brandon Hightower, alongside technology banking executive Ross Weiner, proudly announce the launch of AXOM Partners, an independent M&A and strategic advisory firm. The team's extensive work on landmark technology transactions – gained during their tenure at one of the premier M&A advisory firms in the world, Qatalyst Partners – enables AXOM Partners to deliver expert guidance, judgment, and execution to clients. AXOM Partners is devoted to empowering technology companies and their visionary founders, leaders, and investors to navigate pivotal strategic decisions across all stages of growth and transformation.

Throughout their careers at Qatalyst Partners, as well as individual experiences at Credit Suisse and Silver Lake, the team has collectively advised on nearly one hundred successful transactions, ranging from deals valued at hundreds of millions to tens of billions of dollars. At its outset, AXOM Partners is focused on clients that may be earlier in their journey, including companies considering deal sizes in the hundreds of millions of dollars. The firm will fill a crucial gap in the market that is often overlooked by larger, full-service banks. Brandon Hightower, Partner and Co-Founder of AXOM Partners explains, "We value collaborating with the best companies – sooner. Company leaders make many decisions, often early in their company's lifecycle, which have a lasting impact on the value of an enterprise. As we earn the right to advise them in the early stages of their journey, then we will be their trusted advisor when it comes time to evaluate a major transaction, M&A or otherwise."

Specializing in Software and Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Commerce and Consumer Tech, AXOM Partners is laser-focused on providing tailored advice with a singular goal of securing the best outcome for each client. Alan Bressers, Partner and Co-Founder of AXOM Partners, sees a thematic opportunity unfolding in the technology industry. "Disruption is the only constant in the Tech sector. Every era brings opportunities for visionary founders and investors to create significant value, followed by a wave of M&A. We advised clients during the Cloud revolution, and we are excited to bring our experience to assist the new winners in today's generative AI evolution as they navigate similar strategic decisions along the way."

Ross Weiner, Partner and Co-Founder of AXOM Partners, adds, "We are launching this venture with a clear vision – to provide top-tier advice and superior service to clients that will be the emerging leaders in their fields. Our team's expertise derives from decades at the very highest levels of M&A advisory work, with a deep focus on relationships and integrity."

Former clients are also lending their support. Lynn Atchison, former CFO of HomeAway and Spredfast, and current Board member at Bumble and Q2ebanking offered: "Companies will benefit from a relationship with an attentive and strategic advisor who understands their nuances and will prioritize their success. Having worked with Brandon at his prior firm during the sale of my companies, HomeAway to Expedia and Spredfast to Lithium (now Khoros), I know that he and his team will bring a strong focus to each client assignment."

Naeem Ishaq, EVP and CFO of Checkr and board member for other technology businesses, says, "I value working alongside the highest-caliber people who consistently deliver beyond expectations, as Alan did during our acquisition of GoodHire. I am confident he will offer the same strategic insights, judgment, and meticulous attention to detail in future deals. I am very optimistic about AXOM's prospects."

Mark Lavelle, the current CEO of eCommerce logistics company Maergo and of Deep Lake Capital, who also formerly served as the CEO of Magento, co-founded Bill Me Later, and held senior executive positions at eBay and PayPal, shared the following insight: "I had the pleasure of working alongside Brandon during his tenure at his previous firm, initially during the sale of eBay Enterprise to private equity, and for a second time during the sale of Magento to Adobe. Brandon played a pivotal role in steering the deal process and orchestrating optimal outcomes on both occasions. His unwavering commitment to clients, his industry expertise, and innovative thinking will undoubtedly be valued by AXOM Partners' clients."

Alfred Johnson, the CEO of Crux Climate, remarked "I have worked with hundreds of investors and advisors over the years. Ross Weiner is distinctively focused on building long-term relationships. I was fortunate to have him as an investor in my prior company and an advisor on our journey. At AXOM Partners, that long-term focus will be incredibly helpful to entrepreneurs and investors alike."

AXOM Partners will submit an application for registration as a broker-dealer with the SEC and will apply for membership in FINRA, the securities industry self-regulatory authority. During the pendency of the application process, the AXOM Partners team will associate with Hollister Associates LLC, a FINRA registered Broker Dealer. This association allows AXOM Partners to advise clients immediately.

"AXOM may be a new brand, but Alan, Ross and I have had the pleasure of working together for a long time," asserts Hightower. "It's our hope that clients and prospective clients will come to associate AXOM Partners with excellence in terms of judgment, partnership, and outcomes as we seek in turn to build a premier advisory firm."

