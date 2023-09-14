SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY PARTNERS WITH ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH

Curated Brand Activation at America's Preeminent Art Fair Promotes Global Real Estate Portfolio to 76,000 Fair Attendees from 76 Countries

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty, a global leader in luxury real estate, is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach, to celebrate the convergence of modern and contemporary art and architecture. Through this partnership, Sotheby's International Realty will exhibit prestigious works of architecture from five continents.

Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewswire)

In making the announcement, Brad Nelson, CMO of Sotheby's International Realty, said, "Sotheby's International Realty is proud to support Art Basel Miami Beach. We value our client relationships with collectors of both art and trophy properties and look forward to introducing our brand at the prestigious affair." During the show, Sotheby's International Realty will showcase a curated selection of the world's finest homes in an area exclusively reserved for Art Basel's high-net-worth VIP guests, celebrating the art of architecture.

"In addition to generating exposure for our current portfolio of homes for sale to Art Basel's premier audience, we look forward to offering our most loyal clients money-cannot-buy access at the most important annual gathering of the art world in the Americas," noted Nelson.

Sotheby's International Realty will join renowned partners of Art Basel Miami Beach including UBS, Audemars Piguet, NetJets, and Saint Laurent, amongst others.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and initiatives such as The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report and Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

