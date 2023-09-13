TRUEPARITY UNVEILS NEXT-GEN REAL ESTATE PLATFORM TO THE PUBLIC

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After three years of meticulous development, TrueParity has emerged from stealth mode, revolutionizing the way real estate is sold. As a platform that empowers homeowners to find the best agents to sell their homes, TrueParity offers untapped value to all parties, streamlines the selling process, and eliminates friction in every real estate transaction. The PropTech startup has now opened access to homeowners in California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida with its sights set on definitively realigning incentives between owners and listing agents everywhere.

Before writing a single line of code, the company performed due diligence in the form of hundreds of interviews. TrueParity spoke with frustrated home sellers, the top real estate agents in the business, and everyone else – from home stagers to escrow companies and more. In a complex real estate market with a multitude of different constituents, a single issue became obvious: one size does not fit all, especially when it comes to agent compensation. TrueParity's mission to help agents and owners to collaborate more effectively took shape, beginning with how they find each other.

As an online platform where top area agents compete for homeowners' listings, TrueParity immediately solves a long-standing industry problem: historically, homeowners only speak with one real estate agent before giving away their listing. More often than not, they miss out on connecting with the best person to capture top value for their home. TrueParity reimagines the vetting process with transparent data, modern technology, and healthy competition – including the option for an agent to demonstrate their commitment by including upfront cash to the owner for the listing.

Now, homeowners merely post a few details about their property on TrueParity and receive multiple listing proposals from experienced agents (who have passed TrueParity's performance verification) in their neighborhood. In just a single place, owners can review the terms of each proposal and data on agents' track records to easily choose the right fit. This competitive process allows homeowners to have full control over the strategy and compensation in their home sale before signing a listing agreement – all while delivering access to elite real estate agent talent.

James Hotson, Co-Founder and CEO, outlines TrueParity's ambitious scope, "We are building the most powerful real estate solution in the market. We architected the platform to accommodate all types of sellers' needs, and the beauty of TrueParity is homeowners can sit back and have the top agents – verified by us – come to them. Agents can compete more fairly for listings with our flexible pricing structure that could include cash, commissions, or something else."

Today, TrueParity has already achieved success with homeowners in Southern California. Matthew Jope ecstatically details his experience with the platform: "I was moving out of state and needed to sell my home quickly; however, I didn't just want to give it away at a total discount. Thanks to TrueParity, I found an agent that sold my house above the asking price and saved me thousands in commission fees." Others echo his enthusiasm for the future of the site. "I can't imagine ever selling a home again without checking TrueParity first," said another Los Angeles homeowner.

Of course, homeowners aren't the only satisfied users of TrueParity. Currently, some of the best agents in the world can be found using the platform, winning listings. Sandro Dazzan, Managing Partner of The Agency in Malibu, says, "The key to every successful agent is having active listings, and TrueParity solves that by bringing listings directly to me." Another agent, Willem De Ridder, happily recounts his experience, "TrueParity is incredible for an agent. When a local homeowner posted their house on the platform, I was able to connect with them, send a proposal, and I'm happy to share that we've recently just closed escrow."

With plans to expand throughout all major US metro areas in the coming months, TrueParity believes its mission to empower sellers will resonate with both sellers and brokers in every local market. By introducing a platform that offers unparalleled flexibility, TrueParity remains dedicated to creating enormous value for homeowners, real estate agents, and the entire ecosystem.

As TrueParity continues to redefine real estate norms, it invites agents and homeowners alike to explore the future of property transactions. For more information, please visit www.trueparity.com .

