Jayud Extends its Logistics Services Agreement with Global Technology Leader Lenovo, Bolstering Post-Sale Logistics Support

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on providing cross-border logistics services, today announced a significant extension of its Logistics Service Agreement with Lenovo PC HK Limited (the "Lenovo Agreement"), further enhancing its provision of post-sale logistics services. The Lenovo Agreement was renewed based on the initial agreement executed in November 2017.

Under the terms of the Lenovo Agreement, Jayud will continue to provide its foundational logistics services to Lenovo while broadening its scope to include robust post-sales support and services. This enhancement is designed to strengthen Lenovo's commitment to its global clientele and maintain its position at the forefront of the technology industry. This agreement comes at a pivotal time, as Lenovo recently secured the eighth spot in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2023. Recognized as a global beacon of supply chain excellence, this ranking is a testament to Lenovo's unparalleled dedication to supply chain efficiency and innovation. As a key provider in Lenovo's post-sales solutions, Jayud will aid in managing service parts logistics, overseeing returns, and ensuring seamless global support.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud, commented, "We are honored to strengthen our partnership with Lenovo, a world leader in technology, earning Lenovo's trust in Jayud's post-sale logistics services. As Lenovo continues to rise in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25, Jayud is proud to play a pivotal role in its logistics success. Jayud's proven global expertise, extensive network, and state-of-the-art systems make us an ideal partner to support Lenovo's mission. From ensuring the efficient shipment of technology products and components to offering comprehensive post-sales solutions, our expanded agreement is a testament to the strong working relationship between our organizations since 2017. We look forward to furthering our shared vision of providing outstanding service and global reach."

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "is/are likely to", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

