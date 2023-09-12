Industry leader Amar Urhekar joins Fishawack Health as Chief Operating Officer to integrate interdisciplinary teams across capabilities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishawack Health (FH) announces it is expanding its executive leadership team with the addition of Amar Urhekar as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), a pioneer in bringing together interdisciplinary teams to solve client challenges and accelerate growth.

Urhekar will play a key role on the company's Executive Committee as he unites 1,600 employees as one team under a single vision, breaking down barriers to faster-connect patients to life-enhancing therapies. All business units — Consulting; Medical; Policy; Value, Evidence and Access; Marketing; and Digital Experience and Technology — will report to Urhekar. With a holistic view of the business, he will continue building global cross-functional teams, spanning North America, Europe and Asia, uniting the collective intelligence, deep expertise and creativity of FH's experts to develop agile and innovative solutions along the path to product commercialization.

Urhekar is an experienced, global leader who has spent more than 20 years transforming agencies to lead the markets they serve in the Asia Pacific Region, Europe and the U.S. As COO, he will oversee all of FH's services, execute the company's business strategy, support and recruit skilled team members, and nurture the ongoing digital advancements for the company. He will also serve as a member of Fishawack Health's board of directors.

"The challenges that face our industry are not siloed and neither should our creativity, strategies and mission to drive exceptional outcomes," said Fishawack Health CEO Jon Koch. "It takes the right experience to see the connections and pinpoint solutions that drive lasting advancements in health. Amar's experience is uncommon, spanning continents and helping brands thrive at different stages of a product lifecycle. He complements our leadership in a way that will ensure we reach our full potential for clients and staff alike."

Prior to joining FH, Urhekar served as Global Group President at Evoke, leading a multi-regional creative, marketing and advertising agency platform. In 2019, Urhekar took charge of Ashfield Health as its Global President where he drove substantial growth and galvanized internal teams and leaders under a single vision, simplifying the internal structure to ensure the smoother delivery of client work. Under his direction, the network grew substantially and won its first Mid-size Network of the Year recognition.

Prior to his work at Ashfield, Urhekar was a founding member of McCann Health India and then took on leadership roles in China, Japan and Singapore, including as Regional Director, APAC. He then relocated to the U.S., as President of McCann Health Americas where he doubled the size of the network.

"FH is at an exciting time in its evolution," said Urhekar. "The last few years have pushed the pace of change in our industry characterized by the growth of complex therapies, accelerated approvals, legislative changes and competitive pressures. The industry is at an inflection point and a specific assimilation of expertise is needed. FH's response to these challenges is different than other organizations. The commercialization partner has unrivaled expertise in healthcare policy, a strong command of value, evidence and access, and an arsenal of novel digital and data-driven experiences. We're at the scale to be truly agile and we have the expertise and services to drive integration in a unique way that benefits clients and, ultimately, patients. This is what attracted me to FH."

Urhekar will report to Koch. Currently, both Koch and Urhekar are focused on completing the next stage of FH's integration strategy. Already, there is excitement for what they and the executive leadership team will accomplish together with a significant announcement planned in the coming month.

