Elevate Your iPhone 15 Protection with UAG's Latest Rugged Cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, today released a wide range of tech protection for the highly anticipated iPhone 15 devices. This year's collection raises the bar across the board on UAG's already-legendary rugged protection. The team has further strengthened its uniquely shaped Magnet Module to ensure an ultra secure connection with all MagSafe accessories. The new collection also continues to offer options that showcase or hide the magnet module, including the clear Plyo case that has even more anti-yellowing properties this year for those who want to show off their device color.

UAG always considers the user's needs first, striving to improve the experience with their device while providing adequate protection. So, no matter the case, users can be confident that it was crafted using superior materials and is created in the boldest designs and colors, offering a perfect balance of protection and self-expression. As with all UAG products, these cases aren't just protecting a device; they are improving the entire experience – whether it's a bold look, the way it feels to hold, the materials, or the tactile satisfaction of the buttons, UAG guarantees an elevated experience every time.

The full collection features updates to all 13 series of cases, including new clear and graphic versions of the Pathfinder as well as a totally redesigned Essential Armor. All cases feature UAG's signature industry-leading drop protection, an ultralight impact frame, airsoft corners and featherlight composite construction. With added benefits like DuPont Kevlar® materials and increased sustainability efforts, UAG is truly pushing even Further Forward.

The full iPhone 15 launch includes:

Monarch Pro Kevlar ® / Monarch Pro – The most comfortable and confidence-inspiring case UAG offers, handcrafted with premium materials, including Dupont Kevlar™. The Monarch Pro and Monarch Pro Kevlar feature MagSafe capability, a signature ultralight impact-resistant frame with featherlight composite construction and five layers of protection. UAG Traction Grip surrounds the perimeter for easy handling and screen protection, while a raised camera bezel protects lenses. The Monarch Pro Kevlar ® incorporates Kevlar technology to offer unparalleled drop protection for whatever the journey brings.

Monarch Kevlar ® / Monarch – The quintessential, all-terrain protective case. The Monarch and Monarch Kevlar ® are constructed with a soft, impact-resistant core, a contoured perimeter edge to provide tactile grip for handling and sculpted corners for reinforced drop protection. The Monarch Kevlar incorporates Kevlar materials for enhanced protection against the elements.

Metropolis LT MagSafe – With a thin profile for easy access and an industry-leading Kevlar material inlay, the Metropolis LT MagSafe is built to provide real-world protection for devices. A strong TPU frame, an impact-absorbing inner bumper and sculpted corners offer reinforced drop protection. A built-in magnet module offers seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging.

Civilian MagSafe – A sleek, rugged phone case for the modern wanderer. The Civilian and Civilian MagSafe are engineered with a co-molded, ultra-lightweight armor shell featuring hex-cushioning and a shock-absorbing soft core with impact-resistant bumpers. A built-in magnet module locks devices in-place for seamless MagSafe charging compatibility.

Pathfinder MagSafe / Clear Pathfinder MagSafe / Pathfinder MagSafe SE - Designed with action and adventure in mind, the Pathfinder and Pathfinder MagSafe offer serious protection with a rugged and striking one-of-a-kind look, featuring an armor shell and impact-resistant core for premium drop protection. Traction grip surrounds the perimeter for easy handling and ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel. All models offer a built-in magnet module for seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging.

Plyo MagSafe / Plyo – The Plyo and Plyo MagSafe combine reliable, military-tested drop protection with a modern, polished aesthetic, creating beautiful, everyday armor and security for phones. The cases feature a lightweight construction of a TPU shock-absorbing frame and a polycarbonate backplate, a dependable UAG armor shell and an impact-resistant soft core. Scratch resistant skid pads and air-soft corners offer cushioning and a slim profile provides a great in-hand feel with easy accessibility. The MagSafe model offers a built-in magnet module for seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging.

Essential Armor MagSafe – Re-designed from the ground up, the new Essential Armor provides devices with a slim, ergonomic design, reinforced corner protection and an unmistakable UAG aesthetic. A built-in magnet module offers compatibility with MagSafe charging to stay on the go. The heart of Essential Armor remains the same: essential connection and protection with timeless styling.

Plasma – A translucent take on classic UAG aesthetics, the Plasma Series features a dynamic hexagonal design and boasts serious protection. The Plasma features enhanced TPU corner protection, an ultra-lightweight impact frame to shield devices from accidental drops, a low perimeter edge with tactile grip for more secure handling and UAG's unmistakable signature armor frame.

UAG's iPhone 15 collection is now available at select retailers and online at www.urbanarmorgear.com .

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

