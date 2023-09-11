Apparel Group and Firehouse Subs Join Forces and announce new expansion plans in the Middle East

Firehouse Subs and Apparel Group to open more than 100 restaurants over the next 10 years across UAE and Oman

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Firehouse Subs® brand and the Apparel Group are excited to announce new plans to develop and open more than 100 Firehouse Subs restaurants across UAE and Oman in the next decade as part of an exclusive agreement.

Firehouse Subs was founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters. The founders brought the culture of the US firehouse to their food and guest experience. Now, in partnership with the esteemed Apparel Group, Firehouse Subs is set to elevate this experience even further on an international scale. Firehouse Subs is all about hearty portions, premium ingredients, and heartfelt service with a commitment to public safety. The brand offers hearty sandwiches that have been perfected by our chefs using time honored recipes. Our chefs start by selecting flavorful meats, cheeses & delicious bread that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They then take the meats, add cheese, and steam it using our unique steam ovens to lock in the juices, preserving the authentic flavors and textures.

"We are very excited to continue our path to expand the Firehouse Subs brand across the world. Apparel Group has been a strong partner operating the Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East/North Africa region (MENA) since 2013 and we believe their extensive experience and expertise will bring numerous advantages to the brand's continued growth" said David Shear, President of International, Restaurant Brands International.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said, "Firehouse Subs embodies a blend of authentic food and community spirit, and Apparel Group is honored to steer this iconic brand's heritage into the thriving Middle Eastern market. As the region's culinary landscape continues its dynamic evolution, we see Firehouse Subs seamlessly fitting into, and elevating, the tapestry of food experiences here. Our proven track record in growing international brands in MENA, combined with the distinctiveness of Firehouse Subs, promises a synergy that is bound to set new benchmarks."

Today's announcement, with Apparel Group marks a pivotal moment in Firehouse Subs' growth strategy across the world. This partnership follows the brands recent successful launch in Switzerland, which is the first opening outside of North America, and agreement to open in Mexico.

Under the visionary guidance of Apparel Group, Firehouse Subs is poised to further solidify its reputation in the global arena. The brand is a strong and growing player within the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sandwich category in the United States and has experienced significant growth in the last decade, boasting over 1,200 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®.

Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – BURGER KING®, TIM HORTONS®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie's Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades. To learn more, visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/.

