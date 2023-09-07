ErgoAV to Showcase Collection of Ergonomic Solutions at CEDIA Expo 2023

New ErgoFx Adjustable Height Desk and more innovative technology on full display.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ErgoAV , an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of ergonomic furniture will attend CEDIA Expo 2023, September 7th-9th, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. ErgoAV will exhibit a range of ergonomic solutions, including sit-to-stand desks, monitor desk mounts, and TV mounts, AV Furniture, and speaker stands at booth C905.

ErgoFx Adjustable Height Desk:

The award-winning ErgoFx is equipped with a variety of unique features, including an innovative wireless charger that lifts and rotates mobile phones to face users, and LED-lit Front Fast Charging Panel consisting of high-powered 1 USB-A and 2 USB-C charging ports. The Concealed Power Supply Compartment contains a 120-volt AC 5 outlet power strip and built-in wire management for a cable-free workstation. Safety features include best-in-class lift columns for exceptional stability and anti-collision technology that stops motion when necessary.

Single and Dual Monitor Desk Mount with Built in Docking Station

These mounting systems support displays up to 34″ and 25 lbs, with 13″ of vertical adjustment, 180° of rotation, and 75° of tilt for adaptable positioning. Equipped with a built-in docking station with two USB-C, two USB-A, two HDMI ports, one ethernet port, and one 3.5mm AUX. This monitor mount also provides 4K resolution media streaming with built-in HDMI.

Motion Mount with Dual Arms

Equipped with advanced isoTILT™ technology, attendees will have a first look at the Toolless Tilting which ensures TV angles will not drift no matter the size or weight of the TV. The quick TV connect and disconnect tabs ensure installation and adjusting are simple for all displays. This mount is equipped with integrated cable management within the arm for power and HDMI cables to complete the sleek look.

View ErgoAV's full showcase of products at CEDIA 2023 - Booth C905 or access the media kit here. For media appointments, please contact Andrea Kartsakalis, andreak@lotus823.com.

ABOUT ERGOAV

ErgoAV is a leading provider of ergonomic solutions for modern workplaces, offering a wide range of products designed to promote health, comfort, and productivity. Its products include sit-stand desks, monitor arms, TV mounts, AV furniture, and more, designed to help users work smarter, not harder. ErgoAV is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, ensuring its customers' satisfaction and well-being. Learn more at www.ergoav.com

