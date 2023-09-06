New guide launched, "Better Conversations about Ethical Storytelling," to help transform what stories we tell and how they are told

New guide launched, "Better Conversations about Ethical Storytelling," to help transform what stories we tell and how they are told

Over 100 NGOs and campaigners unite to revolutionise ethical storytelling in the development, humanitarian and philanthropic sectors.

LONDON, and NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consisting of six chapters and a series of videos, the guide was co-created with input from over 140 participants – including civil society and those with lived experience, and facilitated by M&C Saatchi World Services. Chapters cover making the business case for ethical storytelling, measuring impact, building trust and putting this into practice.

"The landscape is evolving to one that is more socially aware. Our audiences and our funders are evolving," said Victor Mark-Onyegbu, Grants Lead at Africa No Filter. One of the findings is that ethical storytelling is not simply a case of telling the same stories more ethically, but diversifying the kinds of stories we tell. Giving a platform to people with lived experience to share their opinions and solutions enhances decision-making, program effectiveness and builds trust.

For decades, some commentary has suggested that narratives have inadvertently perpetuated stereotypes painting communities as problems to be saved rather than as part of the solution. Levis Nderitu, from PATH, said that "As we all become more conscious of the need for power shifts, it has become important for organizations to update storytelling practices to keep up with industry norms".

Chilande Kuloba-Warria, one of the authors, emphasized the need for community voices to be at the forefront of storytelling: "We have this African proverb that says until the lion learns how to write, every story will always glorify the hunter. That's the spirit of the narrative I see needing to change, because too rarely do we see and hear the voices of the very same communities that we are looking to serve."

"Instead of simply offering one-off guidance, this project takes a conversational approach which is intended to stimulate better conversations about ethical storytelling. Rather than present any one perspective as 'right', we make room for different perspectives, surface tricky judgments and invite the reader to reflect on the challenges," said M&C Saatchi World Services Director of Strategy Andy Wright, whose agency led the facilitation of the project.

The toolkit was shaped by organizations such as Africa No Filter, BRAC, CARE and Grantmakers for Girls of Color. It was facilitated by M&C Saatchi World Services. This free guide and a full list of contributors is available here

Chapters authored by:

Chilande Kuloba-Warria Warande Advisory Centre

David Verga PATH

Levis Nderitu PATH

Shalini Moodley MetroGroup

Diah Dwiandani Ford Foundation

Denis Koech SHOFCO / Farm Input Promotions Africa

Denis Muwanguzi Mama Hope/ Budondo Intercultural Centre

Josefina Casati Grantmakers for Girls of Color

Sarah Jane Saltmarsh, BRAC

Contributions from the following:

Clare Spurrell , CARE

Victor Mark-Onyegbu, Africa No Filter

Gertrude Zoe Kabwaz, Yamba Malawi

Patience Musiwa-Mkandawire, Fount for Nations

Monica Nyiraguhabwa, Girl Up Initiative Uganda

Jennifer Mwikali Katiwa, Jitegemee Children

Chloe Namwase, Wezesha Impact

Raquel Thomas , Grantmakers for Girls of Color

Michel Lunanga, Doctors Without Borders/Lens on Life

Mardiyah Chamim, Development Dialogue Asia

Ari Trismana, WatchdoC Indonesia

Michelin Sallata, Barisan Pemuda Adat Nunsantara

Matthew and Tracy Angus Hammond, T2T Africa

Lamea Tanjin Tanha, TransEnd

Shakil Ahmed , Ridiculous Futures

Peter Torres Fremlin, Disability Debrief

Amy Frisch, SS+K ( New York )

Jane Body, Mama Hope

Lydia Bradley . MercyCorps

Eddy Zheng, New Breath Foundation

Kellie Ryan, International Rescue Committee

Anthony Ramos, Children's Aid

Parul Sheth , Shaishav Children

Synoeun Nov, Empowering Youth in Cambodia

Raphaël Poutignat, Empowering Youth in Cambodia

Jessica Kirk-Bowman , Mercy Corps

Ana Maria Olarte , Mercy Corps

Jess Crombie , University of the Arts London

Heba Aly , The New Humanitarian

Joanna Colangelo , Razem Worldwide

View original content:

SOURCE M&C Saatchi World Services