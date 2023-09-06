Cloudera Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Empowering businesses with an open data lakehouse for enterprise generative AI on AWS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This agreement strengthens Cloudera's relationship with AWS and demonstrates their commitment to accelerate and scale cloud native data management and data analytics on AWS. Through this agreement, Cloudera will leverage AWS services to deliver continuous innovation and lower costs to customers with Cloudera open data lakehouse on AWS for trusted enterprise generative AI.

As an AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program (WMP) Partner who also has a Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Public Cloud listing available in AWS Marketplace, Cloudera makes it easy for customers to utilize credits to accelerate migrating workloads to the cloud and purchasing CDP on AWS.

Cloudera, with its focus on delivering an enhanced open data lakehouse, has chosen AWS to run the most critical components of the CDP, including data in motion, data lake house, data warehouse, operational database, AI/machine learning, master data management and end-to-end security. This can help customers to quickly migrate to CDP on the cloud without refactoring their applications while supporting hybrid deployments. Additionally, Cloudera has engineered CDP to integrate directly with AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), providing customers with a tightly integrated platform that reduces cost and takes advantage of the latest innovations from AWS. Cloudera customers benefit from AWS native services without needing to manage the integrations themselves.

"Deepening our collaboration with AWS gives customers even more reasons to choose to run the Cloudera Data Platform on AWS. With tighter hardware and AWS service integration, customers get the best possible experience with strong security and governance, along with new cost reduction options to support their most critical analytical workloads," said Paul Codding, Executive Vice President of Product Management, Cloudera. "Together, Cloudera and AWS give organizations the tools required to build and run data applications in the way that can best meet the unique and changing needs of their business."

"Our move to CDP Public Cloud on AWS for Be The Match's search and match platform has resulted in significant cost savings for the organization and a reduction in the infrastructure maintenance expense measured in millions of dollars. As a non-profit, this affords us tremendous operational flexibility that was not previously possible," said David Wroe, Principal Software Engineer & Solution Architect for Be The Match, a global leader working to save lives through cell therapy.

AWS will collaborate with Cloudera to scale cloud native data management and data analytics on AWS. In addition, they will be working together on marketing and co-selling programs for customers.

Cloudera has been a trusted AWS Partner in the cloud native data management and data analytics space for years who continues to innovate to deliver a seamless user experience for customers.

"Cloudera has strengthened their collaboration with AWS for shared customers to leverage their existing investments in CDP and accelerate their modernization to the cloud " said Chris Grusz, General Manager, Technology Partnerships and Marketplace at AWS. "Cloudera continues to innovate on AWS across its data management platform to deliver real data analytics and insights for customers."

