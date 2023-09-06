Catalina Crunch® Spices Up Autumn With The Launch Of Their Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Cereal

The better-for-you, high-protein cereal and snack brand announces a new seasonal launch with their Pumpkin Spice Cereal now available nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch® , a leading natural cereal brand, is thrilled to welcome the return of fall with the introduction of a brand-new limited-edition seasonal sensation. As a nod to beloved autumnal spices, Catalina Crunch is unveiling a Pumpkin Spice Cereal to its seasonal portfolio, which captures the essence of fall flavors in Catalina Crunch's iconic crunchy, keto-friendly format.

Catalina Crunch (PRNewswire)

"At Catalina Crunch, we're committed to bringing our customers delicious and innovative cereal options that cater to their dietary needs and taste preferences," shared Krishna Kaliannan, the Founder and CEO of Catalina Crunch. "Our new Pumpkin Spice Cereal is a perfect example of how we're dedicated to making breakfast exciting and flavorful, especially during the fall season."

Pumpkin Spice Cereal is available in an 8 oz pouch and promises to bring you the warm, comforting flavors of pumpkin spice with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla to your morning cereal. This irresistibly crunchy and perfectly sweet cereal delivers 11 grams of protein, zero grams of sugar, and 9 grams of fiber. Pumpkin Spice cereal is reminiscent of the wholesome, classic flavors of the fall season. This product is available online for purchase now and will be rolling out in Sprouts over the next few weeks. SRP: $8.99.

The new addition is a part of Catalina Crunch's continued momentum as the #1 driver of the natural cereal category growth and follow the brand's most successful launch of Catalina Crunch® Pairings Cereal this past August. Over the past 12 months, Catalina Crunch has witnessed remarkable success, selling over 12 million pouches of cereal, totaling over 7 million pounds. Each day, 365 days a year, people consume an average of 20,000 pounds of Catalina Crunch Cereal, which is equivalent to the weight of 18 Boeing 747s fresh off the assembly line.

As the nation dives headfirst into the Pumpkin Spice trend each fall, Catalina Crunch's exciting new seasonal flavor promises to become the must-have item on every pumpkin spice enthusiast's shopping list.

Catalina Crunch offers a refreshing and delicious take on childhood favorites such as Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon Toast, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Honey Graham, and creates flavors for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. Created with the mission that no one should ever have to compromise between health and flavor, both seasonal cereals are keto-friendly, gluten-free, and contain zero artificial ingredients so consumers can feel confident knowing real food does taste really good.

For more information on Catalina Crunch's Pumpkin Spice Cereal, visit https://us.catalinacrunch.com/pumpkin and follow on Instagram ( @CatalinaCrunch ), Facebook ( @CatalinaCrunch ) and TikTok ( @CatalinaCrunch ). For sales inquiries, please email sales@catalinasnacks.com .

About Catalina Crunch

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch® brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catalina Crunch