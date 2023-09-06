Books-A-Million Begins a New Chapter with Same- and Next-Day Delivery for Thousands of Items

Customers will be able to place orders online and have books delivered, powered by Walmart GoLocal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's National Read a Book Day—but there's no need to book it to the store for your next good read. Books-A-Million is turning the page by introducing same- and next-day delivery for customers across its 231 locations nationwide. Teaming up with Walmart GoLocal—Walmart's white-label, delivery-as-a-service platform—Books-A-Million customers are bound to embrace the joy of same- and next-day delivery for orders placed online.

"There's nothing better than curling up with your favorite book or exploring a new world for the first time. We're excited to introduce this new delivery offering with Walmart GoLocal, which will make it easier for customers to order their favorite books and have their favorite stories at their fingertips," said Olivia McDaniel, vice president of marketing at Books-A-Million. "As retail and consumer preferences continue to evolve, we're thrilled to be bringing our customers this added convenience and serve them in new ways."

Books-A-Million will be rolling out same- and next-day delivery in the coming weeks across its 231 locations nationwide, starting with its Southeast and Midwest markets. Customers will place an order online at booksamillion.com and select the "Same-Day Delivery" option during checkout. The order will then be picked up by a delivery driver and dropped off at the customer's desired location. Orders placed before 3 p.m. will be delivered same-day, and orders placed after 3 p.m. will be delivered next-day on tens of thousands of products that are in stock in a nearby store, including all top-selling books, toys, games, and collectibles.

"We're eager to hear customer feedback and are excited to enhance the e-commerce shopping experience. Ahead of the holidays, there's no better time to introduce this offering and make it easier than ever for our customers to shop with us," said Pete Zophy, senior vice president of e-commerce at Books-A-Million.

Books-A-Million is proud to announce this game-changing service for its customers. Their partnership with Walmart GoLocal not only aligns with the company's commitment to enhancing customer experience but also showcases its adaptability in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

"Utilizing all of our stores nationwide for online delivery and fulfillment allows us to offer a fast, convenient and frictionless delivery option for our customers and is essential to our omnichannel transformation," said McDaniel.

"It's more important now than ever for retailers to meet customers where they are and offer a seamless e-commerce experience," said Eliza Wendel, senior director and head of sales and business development at Walmart GoLocal. "We're looking forward to powering Books-A-Million's same- and next-day delivery offering and helping them deliver for their customers."

For more information or to shop with Books-A-Million, visit www.booksamillion.com. For more information on Walmart GoLocal's reliable, same- and next-day delivery solutions, visit www.walmartgolocal.com.

About Books-A-Million

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second-largest bookstore chain.

CONTACT

Olivia Anderson McDaniel

Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel

205.909.3563

mcdanielo@booksamillion.com

