Aptihealth Appoints Amanda Conway as Chief Growth Officer, Accelerating Strategic Expansion in Healthcare

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptihealth, a leading provider of mental health services, proudly announces the appointment of Amanda Conway as their new Chief Growth Officer. In this pivotal role, Amanda will leverage her exceptional track record and strategic prowess to drive the company's growth initiatives within the healthcare industry.

Amanda Conway is a seasoned executive renowned for her impressive results in sales, marketing, and account management. With extensive experience in the healthcare sector, Amanda's career has been marked by the successful development and execution of growth strategies, identification of business opportunities, and the effective orchestration of cross-functional teams, consistently delivering outstanding outcomes.

In her most recent position as Chief Growth Officer at Aduro, Amanda's visionary leadership brought about transformative changes. She masterminded the development and execution of strategic growth plans spanning sales, marketing, and account management. Under her guidance, a new go-to-market strategy was introduced, the sales team was fortified, and a robust pipeline of growth was cultivated. Amanda's restructuring of the Account Management team resulted in heightened focus on retention and revenue expansion, leading to exceptional retention rates and substantial revenue increases from existing clients.

Prior to Aduro, Amand held numerous leadership positions at Talkspace, driving enterprise growth, devising go-to-market strategies, and building high-performing sales teams. Her strategic acumen and scalable process implementation delivered substantial revenue growth and team expansion.

At Healthie, Amanda's role as Director of Growth was instrumental in scaling the business and achieving significant revenue milestones. Her adept management of sales teams, development of go-to-market strategies, and seamless collaboration with cross-functional teams played a pivotal role in propelling revenue from ground zero to an impressive $10 million within a remarkably short timeframe.

"We are delighted to welcome Amanda Conway to the aptihealth family as our new Chief Growth Officer," said Tim Koehler, President and Chief Operating Officer at aptihealth. "Her outstanding leadership, remarkable achievements, and visionary approach are set to drive aptihealth to new heights of growth as we continue on our mission to become the nation's preeminent provider of mental health services."

Amanda Conway's appointment underscores aptihealth's commitment to delivering quality behavioral health services and expanding their footprint in the healthcare industry. Her expertise and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in achieving this mission.

