Amy's Kitchen Launches Multipack Burritos Nationwide

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen , the national leader in organic and natural frozen food, is thrilled to introduce a new way to enjoy its beloved burritos with the nationwide launch of Multipack Burritos, available September 2023. Just in time for back-to-school, Amy's Multipack Burritos in packs of four are an ideal solution for busy individuals and families looking for delicious options on-the-go.

New 4-pack offerings of bestselling burritos provide a convenient meal or snack solution for back-to-school.

The Multipacks will be available in two fan-favorite options: the Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito made with cheddar cheese and the Non-Dairy Bean & Rice Burrito. As always, Amy's burritos are made with the highest-quality, organic and non-GMO ingredients, ensuring a satisfying snack or light meal that's cooked from scratch.

Made with Love - As the leading handheld choice in the natural and organic space*, Amy's burritos are prepared using organic pinto beans, organic brown rice, and wheat tortillas, all combined with a slow-cooked, mild Mexican-style sauce. Bringing the essence of a restaurant-style burrito, Amy's Multipack Burritos not only taste great, but also offer convenience, requiring only minutes to heat up and virtually no clean-up. It's the perfect solution for hectic days filled with school lunches and after-school snacks.

"Our Multipack Burritos offer the perfect solution to keep your favorite burritos stocked. They are a convenient and organic option that not only tastes great but is also easy to enjoy, even on-the-go. Meals or snack time has never been this seamless," said Fred Scarpulla, Chief Culinary Officer.

Catering to Various Dietary Lifestyles - Recognizing the importance of accommodating diverse diets and lifestyles, Amy's provides a range of snack and meal options that address specific sensitivities and allergies. The Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito variety is soy-free, tree nut-free, and kosher. Additionally, the fully plant-based Bean & Rice Burrito is free from dairy, lactose, soy, corn, tree nuts, and is kosher.

Amy's Multipack Burritos are available starting September at retailers nationwide such as Amazon Fresh, Instacart, and Kroger for MSRP $12.99. To find a store near you, please visit https://www.amys.com/where-to-buy , or explore Amy's products at www.amys.com.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 250 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://amys.com/ .

*SPINS/Circana US MULO 52W 06/18/23

