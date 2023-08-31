Heliene and Nexamp Forge Historic Deal: 1.5 GW of American-Made Solar Modules for Largest Ever U.S. Community Solar Purchase

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm joined with Heliene and Nexamp to tour Heliene's manufacturing facility and announce the new partnership

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking stride towards clean energy advancement, Nexamp, the nation's largest community solar provider, announced yesterday a new strategic partnership with Heliene, Inc., a customer-first provider of North American-made solar modules, that represents the largest community solar module order in U.S. history.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm joined Heliene and Nexamp to announce new partnership

This monumental order provides Nexamp access to 1.5GW of modules that will be produced at Heliene's Minnesota facility. Over the next five years, these modules will support the development and construction of about 400 new community solar projects across the nation delivering clean energy savings to more than a quarter of a million U.S. households while increasing the supply of renewable energy on the grid.

Heliene expanded its facility in November 2022 and has additional expansions planned for September 2023 to increase manufacturing capacity of domestic solar modules, which was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act through the extension and expansion of investment tax credits for clean energy resources. Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) joined Heliene CEO Martin Pochtaruk and Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai on a tour of Heliene's solar manufacturing facility in Mountain Iron, Minnesota to see how this historic solar order will be produced. Projects like these demonstrate the real-world impact of policies like the IRA—strengthening domestic supply chains by growing U.S. solar manufacturing capacity.

"We are grateful for the partnership that Heliene and Nexamp are forging to bring the solar supply chain back to the United States," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm during yesterday's event. "Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, companies like Nexamp [and Heliene] can make investments that boost American manufacturing and create American jobs, while lowering families' energy bills. President Biden has said 'enough' to watching jobs leaving the country—now, America is the irresistible nation for new clean energy investment."

"Minnesota is leading the way in building a clean energy economy," added Senator Tina Smith. "This community has never stopped fighting to make things better in this country and this expansion will supercharge America's supply chain, providing opportunities for the region. And it happened because the President and Congressional leaders were tired of watching our manufacturing dominance fade. We are bringing the benefits home where they belong."

In addition to increasing the manufacturing capacity of domestic solar modules, Nexamp and Heliene's partnership will support additional research and development and create nearly 1,000 green jobs throughout the Iron Range region to support local economic growth.

"Nexamp is proud to partner with a North American solar manufacturer to help foster a more resilient supply chain, create green jobs throughout the Midwest, and accelerate the transition to a more just, secure, and resilient energy future," said Zaid Ashai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nexamp. "A solar order of this size is without precedent and comes at a critical time as the U.S. continues to develop its solar supply chain. This partnership wouldn't be possible without the Inflation Reduction Act, and is proof that this historic piece of legislation is continuing to encourage renewable energy production and help drive the energy transition."

"This strategic partnership with Nexamp is an essential milestone for Heliene as we continue to expand our U.S. manufacturing footprint and domestic workforce. The well-designed incentives and the industrial policy included in the IRA will drive continued growth of solar projects and this partnership puts Heliene and Nexamp on track to meet demand with high-quality, domestically manufactured solar modules," said Martin Pochtaruk, President of Heliene, Inc. "This historic order also enables Heliene to maintain its commitment to creating good paying manufacturing jobs in the U.S. solar industry."

About Community Solar

Community (or "shared") solar allows people, businesses or municipalities to benefit from clean, renewable solar energy without requiring them to install panels on their property, making solar more widely accessible. Customers enroll in a community solar program and save on their annual electricity costs.

About Nexamp

Nexamp is transforming the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we're building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.

About Heliene, Inc.

Heliene is one of North America's fastest-growing domestic module manufacturers serving the utility-scale, C&I, and residential markets. With an in-house logistics team and remarkably responsive support staff, Heliene delivers competitively priced, high performance solar modules precisely when and where customers need them to accelerate North America's clean energy transition. Founded in 2010, Heliene is recognized as a highly bankable Tier 1 module manufacturer and has production facilities located in Ontario and Minnesota. For more information, visit www.heliene.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexamp Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexamp