Experlogix Digital Commerce Expands into North America

Experlogix is thrilled to announce its Digital Commerce offering has successfully expanded to the North American market. Experlogix Digital Commerce helps organizations to thrive in the face of ever-increasing demand for seamless online shopping and commerce experiences.

The platform, which became available in North America at the end of June 2023, includes a comprehensive suite of B2B commerce solutions designed to give organizations solutions they can use to streamline back-end processes and create more engaging customer experiences as they expand their omnichannel presence. Experlogix Digital Commerce has been optimized to support North American organizations, and is now available for partners to sell.

Formerly Aphix Software, Experlogix Digital Commerce has a strong history of delivering success for organizations in EMEA and globally. Digital Commerce allows organizations to easily launch and manage e-commerce apps, WebShops and mobile solutions; the software integrates seamlessly with numerous ERP solutions, so clients can provide real-time product and pricing information for their customers.

"With investment in B2B e-commerce technology continuing to grow, there is more pressure than ever to deliver exceptional, personalized experiences throughout the entire customer journey," says Experlogix CEO Bill Fox. "Our Digital Commerce platform equips organizations with the tools and data they need to surpass customers' expectations and to optimize their sales strategies for an increasingly omnichannel world."

Experlogix Digital Commerce includes state-of-the-art e-commerce solutions, inventory management systems, and analytics tools that provide clients with the insight they need to make informed decisions. The software features out-of-the-box integration with ERP systems including SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics and Sage.

"We believe in the power of digital commerce technology to drive growth and create seamless experiences for both businesses and their customers," says Graham O'Rourke, General Manager for Experlogix Digital Commerce. "We're continuing to optimize our solutions for organizations in North America, recently adding the ability to calculate sales tax in the U.S. and Canada as well as customer experience features like our new one-page checkout."

To support clients in North America, Experlogix has added features to support clients in the U.S. and Canada, including date formatting as well as tax calculation through an integration with Avalara Avatax. Digital Commerce will continue to be developed for a global client base, making it easy for businesses to build omnichannel shopping experiences, expand into new markets and simplify the buying process for their customers.

We're looking forward to helping clients in North America expand their commerce presence, and also looking for partners interested in adding Digital Commerce to their solution portfolio.

About Experlogix Digital Commerce

Experlogix Digital Commerce is a set of award-winning, multi-channel e-commerce, mobile apps and e-procurement solutions that help global businesses reach their growth and efficiency ambitions. Our best-in-class SaaS solutions offer real-time integration with ERP systems and seamlessly connect to leading digital marketplaces, expanding online revenue potential. Experlogix Digital Commerce helps businesses grow faster and sell smarter.

