Christopher Meloni, Celebrity Ambassador for the Global Lyme Alliance, invites you to be a hero!

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. , Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Meloni is using a new "Hero" product from Tommie Copper to help raise money for the Global Lyme Alliance. From August 31 - September 7, 5% of all sales from Tommie Copper's new "Hero" product will be donated to the Global Lyme Alliance.

What's a hero product? Christopher Meloni figures it out, and you will too in this hilarious video from Tommie Copper.

The heroic product in question is Tommie Copper's new Full Back Support Zip-Up Shirt — a base layer with super powers. It's the ultimate muscle-supporting, pain-fighting shirt that's redefining compression. And now, it's partnering with the Global Lyme Alliance in their fight against Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, donating 5% of sales from this new "Hero" product between August 31 - September 7.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us in the fight against Lyme disease and you'll know what it's like to be a hero.

ABOUT TOMMIE COPPER

Since launching in 2010, Tommie Copper has built one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and approachable pain-management portfolios in the health and wellness sector. With a stated goal of providing "round-the-clock, head-to-toe relief," Tommie Copper offers an industry-leading product line of compression wear, sleeves, topical analgesics, mattresses, pain-relief devices, and more. With this wide range of effective, convenient, and versatile solutions for everyday pain and discomfort, Tommie Copper delivers on their mission to help customers "live more comfortably every day." Tommie Copper products can be found at QVC, Lowe's, Home Depot, Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon and TommieCopper.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE:

The mission of Global Lyme Alliance is to cure Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice. GLA has gained international prominence for funding the most urgent and promising research in the field by awarding over $17 million to our research program to date. GLA supports patients through every step in their journey, from finding a Lyme-treating specialist to a peer-to-peer mentor program and a wealth of resources and information on its website. GLA also offers an ambassador program for volunteers to raise awareness, create fundraising events in their area, or collaborate to advance GLA's mission. Visit us on social media or learn more at GLA.org .

