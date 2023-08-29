Nationally Recognized, Minority-owned Marketing Agency Snags Former Capital One Sr. Marketing Executive

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --West Cary Group, one of the largest minority-owned advertising and marketing technology firms in the U.S., has hired Carolyn McCarty as its Chief Client Officer. McCarty previously held dual roles leading Diversity & Inclusion and Marketing for Capital One's Commercial Bank and as CEO of her own consultancy prior to joining the firm.

"The breakthrough work West Cary Group is doing for its clients is what drew me to the opportunity," said McCarty. "I am extremely impressed with how they're bringing 21st-century, cutting-edge marketing strategy approaches to both mainstream consumer brands and industries that haven't gotten the marketing attention they deserve. West Cary Group's deep expertise in complex and heavily regulated industries like energy, insurance, and the public sector is unmatched."

"Carolyn is uniquely positioned to lead our Client Management team because she brings a powerful combination of experience on both sides of the client management table," said Moses Foster, West Cary Group President and CEO. "She spent 20+ years on the client side in senior marketing roles at Fortune 100 company Capital One, working with agencies and partners to deliver breakout results. She started her career at four-time agency of the year The Martin Agency. Everywhere she's been, Carolyn has gotten results. As one of the premier performance agencies in the country, that's a big deal for us."

McCarty arrives at West Cary Group as the firm closes in on mid-size status, with nearly 100 team members located across 11 states. This year, the firm celebrated its 16-year anniversary and has been recognized as a Top Workplace in the Richmond Region for two consecutive years. Clients include commercial firms such as Capital One, CoStar, Atlantic Union Bank, Dominion Energy, and Luxottica, as well as government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae. Public-sector clients include the U.S. Department of Forestry, the Henrico Economic Development Authority, Richmond International Airport, and Alexandria Renew Enterprises.

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service, minority-owned advertising, technology and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm uniquely operates as a delivery engine capable of executing on insights throughout the customer journey, courtesy of a broad range of talent in a one-stop shop. It specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

