Multiverse Expands Reach and Investment in the US with Appointment of Three New Leaders

Multiverse Expands Reach and Investment in the US with Appointment of Three New Leaders

Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Learning Officer, and US General Manager join apprenticeships company, marking continued US expansion two years on from opening first New York office

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiverse has appointed a trio of new senior leaders to accelerate expansion and continue the growth of professional apprenticeships across America, two years after opening its first US office.

Multiverse (PRNewswire)

Gary Eimerman recently joined as Chief Learning Officer, responsible for a team of learning designers and curriculum experts giving apprentices a learning experience that enables them to transform their careers. Eimerman joins Multiverse from Pluralsight where he served for nine years, most recently as Chief Product Officer. Earlier in his career he helped build TrainSignal, which was acquired by Pluralsight in 2013.

"We have to solve the twin problems of people who can't find good work, and business leaders who can't find good talent," said Eimerman. "Multiverse offers a unique chance to deliver meaningful systemic change by flipping responsibility for paying for education away from indebted individuals, and towards the businesses who benefit from highly skilled, productive and motivated team members."

Eimerman's hire is the second C-Suite appointment this month, following Alex Varel who joined Multiverse as Chief Revenue Officer in early August. Varel leads the team of sales and customer success professionals who have already partnered with more than 1,000 businesses in the UK and the US. Prior to Multiverse, he was a part of Zscaler, having played leadership roles in a string of hyper-growth SaaS companies including Udacity and MongoDB.

"The market opportunity we face today is significant, and is poised to be unlocked by what we can do at Multiverse," said Varel. "We offer a proven, differentiated approach to transforming businesses, and we will continue to hire and develop the best talent to provide a world class experience to our customers; our success will positively impact millions of lives."

Rounding out the three new senior leaders is Asha Aravindakshan, who joins as US General Manager. Aravindakshan brings her extensive business, government, and nonprofit experience to the cause of scaling Multiverse's US operations. She served most recently as Vice President of Operations at Sprinklr, where she focused on optimizing customer experience and creating touchpoints for strategic employee experience. Aravindakshan is a thought leader in talent management, and is the author of Skills: The Common Denominator.

"Multiverse's modernization of apprenticeships as an alternate pathway for in-demand digital professions represents a groundbreaking advance in how people can prepare for careers of the future," said Aravindakshan. "The opportunity also puts people in the driver's seat towards a better life, with the ability to learn and earn at the same time. This is a win-win-win for business, individuals, and society."

All three leaders are US-based, joining Multiverse's fellow US-based leadership, Chief Finance Officer Anna Daher and Chief Operating Officer Sophie Ruddock.

About Multiverse

Multiverse is a tech startup on a mission to create a diverse group of future leaders by building an outstanding alternative to university and corporate training. They offer professional apprenticeships to a diverse pool of young adults and existing employees looking to upskill or reskill. Multiverse works with over 1,000 businesses, helping them embrace digital transformation, close skills gaps and develop a diverse pipeline of talent. Apprentices benefit from individualized coaching, applied learning, and a community of social, networking and leadership opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.multiverse.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Multiverse