NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB941.8 million (US$129.9 million), a 27.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, and a 17.2% increase from the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increase in distribution of insurance products.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
YoY Change
Wealth management
508.6
745.3
46.5 %
Asset management
210.3
183.4
(12.8 %)
Other businesses
19.2
13.1
(31.6 %)
Total net revenues
738.1
941.8
27.6 %
- Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB349.4 million (US$48.2 million), an 8.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to a 27.6% increase in net revenue and partially offset by a 42.7% increase in total operating cost and expenses as less expenses incurred in last second quarter due to various pandemic restrictions. Income from operations increased by 25.3% compared with the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to a 17.2% increase in net revenues and various cost control measures implemented in the second quarter of 2023.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
YoY Change
Wealth management
193.8
300.2
54.9 %
Asset management
142.6
80.9
(43.3 %)
Other businesses
(13.3)
(31.7)
138.3 %
Total income from operations
323.1
349.4
8.1 %
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB315.4 million (US$43.5 million), a 9.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to a 97.7% decrease in income from equity in affiliates as we recorded a gain of RMB69.2 million from the second quarter of 2022, resulting from net book value increases in certain offshore private equity funds managed by Gopher. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders increased by 29.2% compared with the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to a 25.3% increase in income from operations and a 69.7% increase in other income.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB313.1 million (US$43.2 million), an 11.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, and a 30.7% increase from the first quarter of 2023.
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
SECOND QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. We primarily distribute private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2023 was 446,557, a 6.7% increase from June 30, 2022, and a 1.3% increase from March 31, 2023.
- Total number of active clients[2] who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2023 was 11,548, a 10.2% decrease from the second quarter of 2022, and a 2.8% increase from the first quarter of 2023.
- Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2023 was RMB18.4 billion (US$2.5 billion), a 4.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to an 84.2% decrease in distribution of private equity products, as we maintain a cautious approach to fundraising and investment allocation for our domestic private equity investments, and partially offset by a 79.3% increase in distribution of private secondary products. The aggregate value of investment products distributed increased by 9.6% from the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to increases in the distribution of mutual fund products.
Three months ended June 30,
2022
2023
Product type
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
12.2
63.1 %
12.0
65.4 %
Private secondary products
2.4
12.4 %
4.3
23.3 %
Private equity products
3.9
20.3 %
0.6
3.3 %
Other products[3]
0.8
4.2 %
1.5
8.0 %
All products
19.3
100.0 %
18.4
100.0 %
- Coverage network in mainland China covered 63 cities as of June 30, 2023, compared with 79 cities as of June 30, 2022 and 68 cities as of March 31, 2023, as we continue to streamline our domestic coverages.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,375 as of June 30, 2023, a 9.6% increase from June 30, 2022, and a 3.6% increase from March 31, 2023. Among which, we had 56 overseas relationship managers as of June 30, 2023, a 100.0% increase from March 31, 2023.
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.
[3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.
Asset Management Business
Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.
Total assets under management as of June 30, 2023 were RMB156.9 billion (US$21.6 billion), a 0.5% decrease from March 31, 2023 and a 0.9% increase from June 30, 2022.
Investment type
As of
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
133.3
84.6 %
0.6
1.0
132.9
84.7 %
Public securities[4]
11.3
7.2 %
1.8
1.5
11.6
7.4 %
Real estate
6.9
4.3 %
-
0.3
6.6
4.2 %
Multi-strategies
4.7
3.0 %
-
0.3
4.4
2.8 %
Others
1.4
0.9 %
-
-
1.4
0.9 %
All Investments
157.6
100.0 %
2.4
3.1
156.9
100.0 %
Other Businesses
Our other businesses mainly aim to provide more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "For the first half of 2023, I am happy to see a 13.8% period-to-period increase in net revenues, driven by a 104.1% growth in revenues generated from our overseas business, accounting for 41.0% of the group's net revenues compared to 22.8% in the first half of 2022, as we continue to successfully execute our globalization strategy. During the second quarter, we were glad to launch the grand opening of our new headquarter, Noah Wealth Centre, which provides a client-centric private banking experience for Noah's global clients. Since 2019, we winded down all of our domestic non-standardized single counterparty private credit products, including domestic residential real estate funds, which was proven to have effectively safeguarded our clients' wealth amidst the recent challenges faced by this asset class. Our continued devotion in strengthening investment research capabilities and shield our clients' hard-earned capital through optimized asset allocation advice is what distinguish us as a trusted advisor for our clients."
SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB941.8 million (US$129.9 million), a 27.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in distribution of insurance products.
- Wealth Management Business
- Asset Management Business
- Other Businesses
[4] The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB592.3 million (US$81.7 million), a 42.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2022. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB385.1 million (US$53.1 million), selling expenses of RMB112.0 million (US$15.4 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB64.0 million (US$8.8 million), provision of credit losses of RMB0.2 million and other operating expenses of RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB445.1 million (US$61.4 million), a 41.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits, selling expenses and general and administrative expenses, as less expenses incurred in last second quarter due to various pandemic restrictions.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB102.5 million (US$14.1 million), a 51.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to decreased selling and general and administrative expenses due to various pandemic restrictions for the corresponding period in 2022.
- Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB44.8 million (US$6.2 million), compared with RMB32.4 million from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to increased depreciation expenses as we moved into our new headquarter premises in Shanghai in May.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 37.1%, decreased from 43.8% for the corresponding period in 2022.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2023 was 40.3%, compared with 38.1%% for the corresponding period in 2022.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2023 was 44.1%, compared with 67.8% for the corresponding period in 2022.
- Loss from operation for other businesses for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB31.7 million (US$4.4 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB13.3 million for the corresponding period in 2022.
Investment Income/loss
Investment loss for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4.0 million (US$0.5 million), compared with investment income RMB5.2 million for the corresponding period in 2022.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB90.2 million (US$12.4 million), a 15.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to more taxable income compared with the second quarter of 2022.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), a 97.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, as we recorded a gain of RMB69.2 million from the second quarter of 2022, resulting from net book value increases in certain offshore private equity funds managed by Gopher.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had RMB4,740.4 million (US$653.7 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB 4,713.2 million as of March 31, 2023 and RMB3,608.0 million as of June 30, 2022.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2023 was RMB176.4 million (US$24.3 million), primarily due to net income earned for the second quarter of 2023.
Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2023 was RMB329.2 million (US$45.4 million), primarily due to several investments made.
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB87.0 million (US$12.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to consolidation of one investment fund that Gopher manages and accounts for those limited partners' capital contributions as financing activity.
DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX:6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. Noah is a Cayman Islands holding company and carries on business in Hong Kong as Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited. In the first half of 2023, Noah distributed RMB35.2 billion (US$4.9 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB156.9 billion (US$21.6 billion) as of June 30, 2023.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,375 relationship managers across 63 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 446,557 registered clients as of June 30, 2023. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah also provides other businesses.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ended June 30, 2023 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,713,215
4,740,434
653,736
Restricted cash
136,074
143,255
19,756
Short-term investments
316,178
445,485
61,435
Accounts receivable, net
363,890
534,885
73,764
Amounts due from related parties
499,220
429,202
59,190
Loans receivable, net
381,449
341,083
47,037
Other current assets
199,429
200,588
27,662
Total current assets
6,609,455
6,834,932
942,580
Long-term investments, net
851,649
980,257
135,184
Investment in affiliates
1,474,736
1,464,702
201,992
Property and equipment, net
2,487,886
2,525,732
348,314
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
175,992
152,040
20,967
Deferred tax assets
436,446
436,240
60,160
Other non-current assets
145,022
169,454
23,369
Total Assets
12,181,186
12,563,357
1,732,566
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
740,811
562,029
77,507
Income tax payable
153,799
141,693
19,540
Deferred revenues
79,235
71,440
9,852
Dividend payable
-
177,502
24,479
Contingent liabilities
566,005
592,097
81,654
Other current liabilities
546,497
584,384
80,590
Total current liabilities
2,086,347
2,129,145
293,622
Deferred tax liabilities
228,271
230,797
31,828
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
94,178
79,267
10,931
Other non-current liabilities
51,184
54,495
7,515
Total Liabilities
2,459,980
2,493,704
343,896
Equity
9,721,206
10,069,653
1,388,670
Total Liabilities and Equity
12,181,186
12,563,357
1,732,566
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2022
2023
2023
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
177,339
399,521
55,096
125.3 %
Recurring service fees
184,300
176,355
24,320
(4.3 %)
Performance-based income
9,481
4,328
597
(54.4 %)
Other service fees
52,521
64,114
8,842
22.1 %
Total revenues from others
423,641
644,318
88,855
52.1 %
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
30,893
5,982
825
(80.6 %)
Recurring service fees
277,359
271,033
37,377
(2.3 %)
Performance-based income
16,533
23,635
3,259
43.0 %
Total revenues from funds Gopher
324,785
300,650
41,461
(7.4 %)
Total revenues
748,426
944,968
130,316
26.3 %
Less: VAT related surcharges
(10,284)
(3,211)
(443)
(68.8 %)
Net revenues
738,142
941,757
129,873
27.6 %
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(131,519)
(180,304)
(24,865)
37.1 %
Others
(226,286)
(204,798)
(28,243)
(9.5 %)
Total compensation and benefits
(357,805)
(385,102)
(53,108)
7.6 %
Selling expenses
(70,307)
(112,003)
(15,446)
59.3 %
General and administrative
(35,649)
(63,983)
(8,824)
79.5 %
Reversal of (provision for) credit
5,788
(220)
(30)
N.A.
Other operating expenses
(22,677)
(37,078)
(5,113)
63.5 %
Government subsidies
65,653
6,048
834
(90.8 %)
Total operating costs and expenses
(414,997)
(592,338)
(81,687)
42.7 %
Income from operations
323,145
349,419
48,186
8.1 %
Other income:
Interest income
17,681
39,684
5,473
124.4 %
Investment income (loss)
5,174
(3,976)
(548)
N.A.
Other income
11,849
15,821
2,182
33.5 %
Total other income
34,704
51,529
7,107
48.5 %
Income before taxes and income from
357,849
400,948
55,293
12.0 %
Income tax expense
(78,164)
(90,213)
(12,441)
15.4 %
Income from equity in affiliates
69,203
1,561
215
(97.7 %)
Net income
348,888
312,296
43,067
(10.5 %)
Less: net loss attributable to non-
(117)
(3,132)
(432)
2576.9 %
Net income attributable to Noah
349,005
315,428
43,499
(9.6 %)
Income per ADS, basic
5.19
4.54
0.63
(12.5 %)
Income per ADS, diluted
5.18
4.54
0.63
(12.4 %)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
43.8 %
37.1 %
37.1 %
Net margin
47.3 %
33.2 %
33.2 %
Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:
Basic
67,245,724
69,469,110
69,469,110
Diluted
67,310,698
69,492,786
69,492,786
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of
60,222,116
63,137,912
63,137,912
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2022
2023
2023
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
258,493
570,092
78,619
120.5 %
Recurring service fees
377,679
369,063
50,896
(2.3 %)
Performance-based income
152,392
7,758
1,070
(94.9 %)
Other service fees
91,281
136,980
18,890
50.1 %
Total revenues from others
879,845
1,083,893
149,475
23.2 %
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
52,048
11,878
1,638
(77.2 %)
Recurring service fees
570,411
554,505
76,470
(2.8 %)
Performance-based income
48,600
103,960
14,337
113.9 %
Total revenues from funds
671,059
670,343
92,445
(0.1 %)
Total revenues
1,550,904
1,754,236
241,920
13.1 %
Less: VAT related surcharges
(17,070)
(9,006)
(1,242)
(47.2 %)
Net revenues
1,533,834
1,745,230
240,678
13.8 %
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(241,514)
(329,039)
(45,377)
36.2 %
Others
(474,196)
(426,169)
(58,771)
(10.1 %)
Total compensation and benefits
(715,710)
(755,208)
(104,148)
5.5 %
Selling expenses
(130,213)
(208,672)
(28,777)
60.3 %
General and administrative expenses
(93,856)
(109,683)
(15,126)
16.9 %
Reversal of credit losses
14,986
5,478
755
(63.4 %)
Other operating expenses
(52,312)
(67,875)
(9,360)
29.8 %
Government subsidies
80,211
19,032
2,625
(76.3 %)
Total operating costs and expenses
(896,894)
(1,116,928)
(154,031)
24.5 %
Income from operations
636,940
628,302
86,647
(1.4 %)
Other income:
Interest income
30,318
74,072
10,216
144.3 %
Investment income (loss)
30,547
(17,559)
(2,421)
N.A.
Other income
11,571
25,379
3,500
119.3 %
Total other income
72,436
81,892
11,295
13.1 %
Income before taxes and
709,376
710,194
97,942
0.1 %
Income tax expense
(155,500)
(159,793)
(22,036)
2.8 %
Income from equity in affiliates
99,223
5,230
719
(94.7 %)
Net income
653,099
555,631
76,625
(14.9 %)
Less: net loss attributable to
(1,148)
(4,007)
(553)
249.0 %
Net income attributable to
654,247
559,638
77,178
(14.5 %)
Income per ADS, basic
9.73
8.06
1.11
(17.2 %)
Income per ADS, diluted
9.70
8.05
1.11
(17.0 %)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
41.5 %
36.0 %
36.0 %
Net margin
42.6 %
31.8 %
31.8 %
Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:
Basic
67,240,800
69,468,036
69,468,036
Diluted
67,428,368
69,498,956
69,498,956
ADS equivalent outstanding at
60,222,116
63,137,912
63,137,912
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2022
2023
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
348,888
312,296
43,068
(10.5 %)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
75,557
140,753
19,411
86.3 %
Comprehensive income
424,445
453,049
62,479
6.7 %
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
(183)
(3,269)
(451)
1,686.3 %
Comprehensive income attributable to
424,628
456,318
62,930
7.5 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2022
2023
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
653,099
555,631
76,625
(14.9 %)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
66,420
123,918
17,089
86.6 %
Comprehensive income
719,519
679,549
93,714
(5.6 %)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
(1,065)
(4,189)
(578)
293.9 %
Comprehensive income attributable to
720,584
683,738
94,292
(5.1 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
June 30,
June 30,
Change
Number of registered clients
418,675
446,557
6.7 %
Number of relationship managers
1,255
1,375
9.6 %
Number of cities in mainland China under
79
63
(20.3 %)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
Number of active clients
12,866
11,548
(10.2 %)
Transaction value:
Private equity products
3,918
618
(84.2 %)
Private secondary products
2,394
4,293
79.3 %
Mutual fund products
12,190
12,031
(1.3 %)
Other products
814
1,465
80.1 %
Total transaction value
19,316
18,407
(4.7 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
399,521
-
-
399,521
Recurring service fees
176,355
-
-
176,355
Performance-based income
4,328
-
-
4,328
Other service fees
50,878
-
13,236
64,114
Total revenues from others
631,082
-
13,236
644,318
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
5,920
62
-
5,982
Recurring service fees
93,914
177,119
-
271,033
Performance-based income
17,115
6,520
-
23,635
Total revenues from funds Gopher
116,949
183,701
-
300,650
Total revenues
748,031
183,701
13,236
944,968
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,755)
(312)
(144)
(3,211)
Net revenues
745,276
183,389
13,092
941,757
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(175,446)
(4,858)
-
(180,304)
Others
(133,409)
(63,949)
(7,440)
(204,798)
Total compensation and benefits
(308,855)
(68,807)
(7,440)
(385,102)
Selling expenses
(84,883)
(20,839)
(6,281)
(112,003)
General and administrative
(47,431)
(11,721)
(4,831)
(63,983)
(Provision for) reversal of credit
(294)
74
-
(220)
Other operating expenses
(9,637)
(1,230)
(26,211)
(37,078)
Government subsidies
6,002
46
-
6,048
Total operating costs and expenses
(445,098)
(102,477)
(44,763)
(592,338)
Income (loss) from operations
300,178
80,912
(31,671)
349,419
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
177,339
-
-
177,339
Recurring service fees
184,300
-
-
184,300
Performance-based income
9,481
-
-
9,481
Other service fees
27,375
-
25,146
52,521
Total revenues from others
398,495
-
25,146
423,641
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
1,518
29,375
-
30,893
Recurring service fees
107,767
169,592
-
277,359
Performance-based income
3,837
12,696
-
16,533
Total revenues from funds Gopher
113,122
211,663
-
324,785
Total revenues
511,617
211,663
25,146
748,426
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,976)
(1,313)
(5,995)
(10,284)
Net revenues
508,641
210,350
19,151
738,142
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(120,258)
(11,261)
-
(131,519)
Others
(153,046)
(63,241)
(9,999)
(226,286)
Total compensation and benefits
(273,304)
(74,502)
(9,999)
(357,805)
Selling expenses
(60,479)
(8,244)
(1,584)
(70,307)
General and administrative
(18,821)
(12,287)
(4,541)
(35,649)
Reversal of (provision for) credit
141
(441)
6,088
5,788
Other operating income (expenses)
915
(113)
(23,479)
(22,677)
Government subsidies
36,750
27,822
1,081
65,653
Total operating costs and expenses
(314,798)
(67,765)
(32,434)
(414,997)
Income (loss) from operations
193,843
142,585
(13,283)
323,145
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
419,220
118,972
13,236
551,428
Hong Kong
282,693
42,439
-
325,132
Others
46,118
22,290
-
68,408
Total revenues
748,031
183,701
13,236
944,968
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
378,862
184,939
25,146
588,947
Hong Kong
111,125
9,117
-
120,242
Others
21,630
17,607
-
39,237
Total revenues
511,617
211,663
25,146
748,426
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2022
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
349,005
315,428
(9.6 %)
Adjustment for share-based compensation
7,990
(3,055)
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
1,922
(740)
N.A.
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
355,073
313,113
(11.8 %)
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
47.3 %
33.5 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
48.1 %
33.2 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
5.18
4.54
(12.4 %)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
5.28
4.51
(14.6 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2022
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
654,247
559,638
(14.5 %)
Adjustment for share-based compensation
18,836
(9,244)
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
4,529
(2,239)
N.A.
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
668,554
552,633
(17.3 %)
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
42.7 %
32.1 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
43.6 %
31.7 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
9.70
8.05
(17.0 %)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
9.92
7.95
(19.9 %)
