ATIF IPO Service Client Solarever held a new product launch in Mexico City on the 15th

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ: ATIF) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "ATIF") IPO service client Solarever held the launch event of two new electric vehicles of Solarever Group, the E-TUS and the E-WAN, at the Santa Fe Exhibition Center in Mexico City, Mexico on the 15th of August. These two new cars please the test driver with their elegant appearance and good handling.

Solarever, as a renewable energy company, has its own extraordinary technical strength and competitive advantages in photovoltaic power generation, energy storage, charging and energy trading. Solarever has made it its mission to become a major player in the energy source e-company industry. Through years of efforts, Solarever is approaching this goal step by step. Solarever is about to complete energy generation -- energy storage -- energy use -- energy charging -- intelligent transaction, and the closed loop of the whole renewable energy ecosystem.

As Solarever's IPO guidance agency, ATIF President, Chairman of the Board and CEO Mr. Liu Jun congratulated Solarever on the new car launch, he said: "We are in an era full of challenges and opportunities, and one of the most important challenges is the issue of energy development and use. As the global population and economy continue to grow, the demand for energy is on the rise. However, the limitations of traditional energy resources have become obvious, which forces us to look for new and sustainable energy solutions. In the face of this huge challenge, I saw that Solarever has made encouraging progress in the past dozen years, and energy storage and conversion technologies are also developing rapidly, creating infinite possibilities for us."

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Lake Forest-based business consulting company that specializes in providing professional IPO, M&A advisory and post-IPO compliance services to small and medium-sized companies seeking to go public on a stock exchange in the United States. The company has a proven track record in successfully delivering comprehensive U.S. IPO consulting services to clients primarily in the United States but also internationally. The mission of ATIF is to provide one-stop, comprehensive consulting services that guide clients through the complex and often challenging process of going public. ATIF recognizes the complexity and challenges associated with the process of going public, and endeavors to simplify it while ensuring optimal outcomes for its clients through its comprehensive consulting services. ATIF has been awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

