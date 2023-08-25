Tom's Watch Bar, the game day headquarters for all sports fans, opens in Washington DC's historic Washington Navy Yard steps from Nationals Ballpark

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's Watch Bar, dubbed America's super sports bar, brings the ultimate sports-watching experience to the brand's newest location in Washington D.C., located in the historic Washington Navy Yard sports district, steps away from the Washington Nationals Ballpark. Building on the success of its 9 existing locations, Tom's Watch Bar is thrilled to open in the nation's capital for devoted fans, tourists, and locals alike. Tom's Watch Bar will open on August 28 at 4 p.m. at 1250 Half St SE, Washington, DC 20003.

Tom's Watch Bar | All The Sports. All The Time (PRNewswire)

Tom's Watch Bar is thrilled to open another location in the nation's capital.

The public is invited to attend the August 28 grand opening and enter the chance to win Commanders jerseys and tickets for the upcoming season, along with other fun giveaways.

Breaking the mold of the traditional sports bar, Tom's Watch Bar will provide guests with an elevated 360-degree viewing room complete with personalized audio at every table. From professional and college games to emerging and outrageous sports, every seat at Tom's is the best seat in the house. The nearly 8,000-square-foot bar and restaurant boasts close to 100 high-definition screens anchored by central oversized "stadium" screens and will seat more than 400 guests with an expansive selection of indoor and covered outdoor seating steps from Nationals Ballpark. For Commanders, Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and collegiate sports fans, Tom's Watch Bar in Navy Yard will be the ideal destination for pre- and post-game celebrations, along with Tom's Watch Bar's signature Watch Parties.

"Tom's Watch Bar is not just another sports bar; it's a destination that offers the ultimate sports viewing experience. Our goal has always been to bring 'All the Sports, All the Time' to avid sports fans, and we're excited to continue this journey in Washington D.C.," said Tom Ryan, Co-Founder of Tom's Watch Bar.

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar will offer a wide array of domestic, imported, craft seasonal and local micro-brews, all available in Tom's signature two-handed 40oz stein. Rounding out the bar menu will be a selection of craft cocktails and an approachable wine list. The food menu will feature elevated sports bar fare and signature eats to satisfy any hungry sports fan.

Tom's Watch Bar hosts a full calendar of watch parties for local teams and special sporting events, such as UFC fights and World Cup soccer. These watch parties are emceed and often include Tom's Watch Bar's Legends of the Game™ events allowing sports fans to meet and greet with icons from their favorite teams, as well as provide photo opportunities. Tom's Watch Bar Watch Parties also include team mascots, cheerleaders, team paraphernalia, ticket giveaways and the $5/$7/$9 shot menu.

"America is consuming sports differently, watching a much wider variety of sports than ever before. Tom's Watch Bar is the perfect solution for superfans who need to watch numerous games at the same time," said John Elway, the two-time Super Bowl Champion and nine-time Pro Bowler who recently joined Tom's Watch Bar as an investor and board member. "I plan to serve as a very active board member helping the founding team to continue to grow its national footprint and value."

Tom's Watch Bar offers special venue buy-outs, private parties, alumni association watch parties and corporate events.

The restaurant brings approximately 170 new jobs to the Washington metropolitan area.

Tom's Watch Bar will be open Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – midnight, Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – midnight.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA football and basketball, MLS soccer championship and bowl games, men and women's World Cup Soccer, UFC fights and boxing, European soccer including English Premier League (EPL) and LaLiga and even obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens, provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans can enjoy premium or personalized sound and listen to the play-by-play of their favorite game. It is the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players and follow any sports bet.

