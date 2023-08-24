Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Takes The Fight For Black Maternal Health To The Nation's Capitol This September

In partnership with the Congressional Black Caucus, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will continue its decades-long tradition, bringing over 1,100 members to Washington in a historic first for the organization

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, 2023, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will host its annual Zeta Day on the Hill social action programmatic initiative where members of the organization convene together for education and to advocate for policy changes that directly impact communities of color across the United States. This year's event will make history for the organization and will be the first time it has brought together a delegation of over 1,100 members. Together, members will advocate for the passage of the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act.

Zetas marching for equality (PRNewswire)

"Black women are dying because doctors do not take us seriously. As black women, we must take our lives back, educate ourselves, and instruct doctors on how to treat our symptoms and bodies," said Dottery Butler Washington, International Co-Director of Social Action for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. "The legacy our organization will leave behind on the steps of Washington this September will be one of action that pushes our leaders to stand up and fight for women to access the care they need and deserve."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this is the first time in five years that Zeta Phi Beta will gather in person for the annual event. Zeta Phi Beta's focus on women's reproductive rights and having its members there in support of the Momnibus Act is a key facet of Zeta Phi Beta's current push for worldwide wellness.

"It's unacceptable that the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any high-income country and, despite this being heavily discussed for years, the crisis continues to worsen," said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President & CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. "Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is in full support of the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act which puts action behind and investment in addressing every driver of maternal mortality, morbidity, and disparities in the United States."

Zeta Day on the Hill also precedes what is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference, where Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. will host a panel titled "Politics, Policy and Reproductive Justice" taking place on September 21st. During the panel, Zeta Phi Beta will expand and reiterate its health justice advocacy efforts and will lead a discussion open to all convention attendees.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is the third oldest historically Black Greek-lettered sorority founded in 1920 at Howard University. With a membership of over 120,000 women, the organization has 800 chapters spanning North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East.

Zeta Phi Beta International President & CEO, Dr. Stacie NC Grant, and Sorors celebrate fellow Soror, Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove on her election to the 118th United States Congress (PRNewswire)

Zetas eliminating racism and empowering women (PRNewswire)

