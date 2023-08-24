LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHgate, a leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace, connected this week with thousands of partners, retailers, suppliers, and customers from all over the world at ASD Market Week in Las Vegas, the world's biggest B2B wholesale trade show.

From the eye-catching booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, DHgate company representatives engaged with visitors over the four-day event and showcased how DHgate can serve as a one-stop wholesale e-commerce marketplace thanks to its vast network of 2.54 million suppliers, world-class logistics support, and integrated cross-border payment system.

DHgate's presence at ASD Market Week gave visitors the opportunity to personally see, touch and get a better feel of some of the platform's most popular consumer products, including small kitchen appliances, home electronics, outdoor gear, and home accessories. This allowed them to more thoroughly evaluate products' quality, design, and suitability for their businesses.

Face-to-face conversations at the booth improved engagement with potential customers, helping to deepen visitors' understanding of DHgate's services and setting the stage for strengthening future business collaborations. Among the booth's visitors were retailers and wholesalers from different US states as well as Mexico, Canada, and beyond.

DHgate Showcases Smart Consumer Electronics and Lifestyle Products Portfolio to Retailers at ASD Market Week Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

Some enthusiastic buyers immediately made purchases on the DHgate mobile app while at ASD Market Week. For example, Sergio Castillo from Texas, who has been using DHgate for three years, placed a largeorder for cell phone accessories as he perused the booth's showcased products and shared with DHgate staff how the platform has expanded business opportunities for his wholesale cell phone accessories business.

"ASD Market Week was a massive success for DHgate as it allowed us to meet with prospective customers in person to better understand their needs," said Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson & CEO of DHGATE Group. "We in turn were able to share why DHgate is the best possible B2B e-commerce partner with our extensive network of suppliers and manufacturers in China."

Running from August 20th to 23rd, 2023, in Las Vegas, ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive B2B trade show in the US. Each year, the event draws more than 30,000 attendees and 1,800 vendors offering customers over one million product lines across 19 categories.

DHgate shared how customers have a unique opportunity to tap into the latest e-commerce trends and its suppliers closely track micro trends in popular consumer categories, ensuring that their clients can get the latest in wearable personal devices, small exercise equipment, and more.

Observing customers' needs over the years has culminated in DHgate creating the soon-to-launch DHport Free on Board (FOB) Service to better cater to international buyers and improve their product sourcing experience. Slated to officially launch in September 2023 to select DHgate customers, this service will help buyers track their purchase order status until goods are sent to their FOB warehouse in China. Many visitors expressed interest in the new DHgate FOB Service as DHgate introduced it during ASD Market Week.

DHgate aims to take care of the heavy lifting of cross-border product sourcing with the DHport FOB Service. The company has been running trial shipments for several months, in order to streamline the purchasing process for retailers and ensure that the launched service is smooth and hassle-free. DHgate plans to expand the service to all customers in 2024.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DHGATE Group