Zhihu Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB1,044.2 million ( US$144.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a 24.9% increase from the same period of 2022.

Net loss was RMB279.1 million ( US$38.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, narrowed by 42.7% from the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) [1] was RMB222.3 million ( US$30.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, narrowed by 49.9% from the same period of 2022.

Average monthly active users (MAUs) [2] reached 109.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, up from 105.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Average monthly subscribing members[3] reached 14.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing a 65.3% increase from the same period of 2022.

"In the second quarter of 2023, we continued to achieve high-quality growth and optimize our operating efficiency," said Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman and chief executive officer of Zhihu. "Meanwhile, our dedication to content enrichment encouraged deeper user engagement and inspired our content creators. Bolstered by Zhihu's prominent brand name and comprehensive product offerings, our paid membership and vocational training businesses continued to grow rapidly. We also remained committed to investing in cutting-edge technology to improve content consumption efficiency and develop new user experiences."

Mr. Henry Sha, chief financial officer of Zhihu, added, "Our multi-engine business model delivered solid results this quarter with sustainable growth momentum. Our total revenue increased by 24.9% year over year, benefiting from our robust and growing paid membership and vocational training businesses. Our gross margin also expanded further during the quarter, by 6 percentage points year over year to 53.8%, boosted by our effective and ongoing cost control measures. In comparison with the same period last year, our adjusted net loss narrowed by 49.9%. Going forward, we will continue to concentrate on our loss reduction strategy and working to achieve healthy growth."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB1,044.2 million (US$144.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a 24.9% increase from RMB836.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Marketing services revenue[4] was RMB412.7 million (US$56.9 million), compared with RMB478.1 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to ongoing refinement of service offerings to strategically focus on margin improvement.

Paid membership revenue was RMB449.1 million (US$61.9 million), representing a 65.6% increase from RMB271.2 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of our subscribing members, driven by our content enhancements and improved user experience.

Vocational training revenue was RMB144.5 million (US$19.9 million), representing a 213.3% increase from RMB46.1 million in the same period of 2022. The significant increase was primarily attributable to our further enriched online course offerings and the revenue contributions from our recently acquired businesses in the period.

Other revenues were RMB37.9 million (US$5.2 million), compared with RMB40.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Cost of revenues increased by 10.5% to RMB482.1 million (US$66.5 million) from RMB436.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of content and operating costs as we continued to enhance our content attractiveness, as well as an increase in payment processing costs driven by our revenue growth, and was partially offset by the decrease in cloud services and bandwidth costs.

Gross profit increased by 40.7% to RMB562.1 million (US$77.5 million) from RMB399.6 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin expanded to 53.8% from 47.8% in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to our enhanced monetization efforts and the improvement of cloud services and bandwidth utilization efficiency.

Total operating expenses were RMB889.3 million (US$122.6 million), compared with RMB860.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses increased to RMB540.6 million (US$74.6 million) from RMB532.4 million in the same period of 2022. The slight increase reflects our continued efforts in promoting our product and service offerings.

Research and development expenses increased to RMB236.2 million (US$32.6 million) from RMB223.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to our increased spending in technology innovation.

General and administrative expenses increased to RMB112.5 million (US$15.5 million) from RMB104.3 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations narrowed by 29.0% to RMB327.2 million (US$45.1 million) from RMB460.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)[1] narrowed by 35.4% to RMB269.4 million (US$37.2 million) from RMB416.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss narrowed by 42.7% to RMB279.1 million (US$38.5 million) from RMB487.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[1] narrowed by 49.9% to RMB222.3 million (US$30.7 million) from RMB443.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB0.46 (US$0.06), compared with RMB0.79 in the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB6,158.6 million (US$849.3 million), compared with RMB6,261.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

As was previously announced, the Company established a share repurchase program in May 2022, which was extended in May 2023, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of Class A ordinary shares or ADSs until June 10, 2024 (the "Repurchase Program"). The repurchases made under the Repurchase Program were covered by the general unconditional mandate to purchase the Company's own shares approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meetings held on June 10, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 13.0 million Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares underlying the ADSs) had been repurchased on both the New York Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Repurchase Program for a total price of US$30.8 million.

[1] Adjusted loss from operations and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] MAUs refers to the sum of the number of mobile devices that launch our mobile apps at least once in a given month, or mobile MAUs, and the number of logged-in users who visit our PC or mobile website at least once in a given month, after eliminating duplicates. [3] Monthly subscribing members refers to the number of our Yan Selection members in a specified month. Average monthly subscribing members for a period is calculated by dividing the sum of monthly subscribing members for each month during the specified period by the number of months in such period. [4] Starting with the first quarter of 2023, we report revenues generated from advertising and content-commerce solutions collectively as "marketing services revenue" to better present our business and results of operation in line with our overall strategies. Revenues for the applicable comparison periods of 2022 have been retrospectively re-classified.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted loss from operations and adjusted net loss, to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments, which are non-cash expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures facilitate comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by adjusting for potential impacts of items, which the Company's management considers to be indicative of its operating performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's consolidated results of operations in the same manner as it helps the Company's management.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The use of the non-GAAP measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under U.S. GAAP. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:

























Marketing services 478,051

392,137

412,740

56,919

922,155

804,877

110,998 Paid membership 271,168

454,769

449,098

61,933

492,838

903,867

124,649 Vocational training 46,127

106,998

144,520

19,930

85,671

251,518

34,686 Others 40,670

40,316

37,851

5,220

78,579

78,167

10,780 Total revenues 836,016

994,220

1,044,209

144,002

1,579,243

2,038,429

281,113 Cost of revenues (436,414)

(482,001)

(482,131)

(66,489)

(844,098)

(964,132)

(132,960) Gross profit 399,602

512,219

562,078

77,513

735,145

1,074,297

148,153



























Selling and marketing expenses (532,375)

(445,565)

(540,593)

(74,551)

(1,038,960)

(986,158)

(135,997) Research and development

expenses (223,589)

(182,960)

(236,245)

(32,580)

(390,107)

(419,205)

(57,811) General and administrative

expenses (104,290)

(100,438)

(112,460)

(15,509)

(414,922)

(212,898)

(29,360) Total operating expenses (860,254)

(728,963)

(889,298)

(122,640)

(1,843,989)

(1,618,261)

(223,168)



























Loss from operations (460,652)

(216,744)

(327,220)

(45,127)

(1,108,844)

(543,964)

(75,015)



























Other income/(expenses):

























Investment income 20,596

6,006

11,793

1,626

41,320

17,799

2,455 Interest income 10,480

39,493

39,987

5,514

19,835

79,480

10,961 Fair value change of financial

instruments (101,197)

(3,582)

(9,016)

(1,243)

(92,744)

(12,598)

(1,737) Exchange gains/(losses) 49,126

(5,649)

7,076

976

44,971

1,427

197 Others, net 1,001

6,333

644

89

2,931

6,977

962



























Loss before income tax (480,646)

(174,143)

(276,736)

(38,165)

(1,092,531)

(450,879)

(62,177) Income tax expense (6,375)

(4,829)

(2,330)

(321)

(8,773)

(7,159)

(987) Net loss (487,021)

(178,972)

(279,066)

(38,486)

(1,101,304)

(458,038)

(63,164) Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests -

(2,383)

(775)

(107)

-

(3,158)

(436) Net loss attributable to Zhihu

Inc.'s shareholders (487,021)

(181,355)

(279,841)

(38,593)

(1,101,304)

(461,196)

(63,600)



























Net loss per share

























Basic (1.59)

(0.59)

(0.92)

(0.13)

(3.62)

(1.52)

(0.21) Diluted (1.59)

(0.59)

(0.92)

(0.13)

(3.62)

(1.52)

(0.21)



























Net loss per ADS (Two ADSs

represent one Class A

ordinary share)

























Basic (0.79)

(0.30)

(0.46)

(0.06)

(1.81)

(0.76)

(0.10) Diluted (0.79)

(0.30)

(0.46)

(0.06)

(1.81)

(0.76)

(0.10)



























Weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding

























Basic 307,101,052

305,245,036

304,068,362

304,068,362

303,843,801

304,052,681

304,052,681 Diluted 307,101,052

305,245,036

304,068,362

304,068,362

303,843,801

304,052,681

304,052,681

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Share-based compensation

expenses included in:

























Cost of revenues 3,839

4,400

2,146

296

8,609

6,546

903 Selling and marketing

expenses 6,196

8,758

6,384

881

12,668

15,142

2,088 Research and development

expenses 14,294

21,205

14,941

2,060

30,064

36,146

4,985 General and administrative

expenses 17,108

21,555

28,976

3,996

235,163

50,531

6,968

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)



As of December 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 4,525,852

4,033,624

556,262 Term deposits 948,390

1,068,551

147,360 Short-term investments 787,259

1,056,376

145,681 Trade receivables 834,251

751,276

103,606 Amounts due from related parties 24,798

9,833

1,356 Prepayments and other current assets 199,249

239,671

33,052 Total current assets 7,319,799

7,159,331

987,317 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 7,290

9,410

1,298 Intangible assets, net 80,237

131,688

18,161 Goodwill 126,344

191,077

26,351 Long-term investments -

30,000

4,137 Right-of-use assets 100,119

82,138

11,327 Other non-current assets 22,450

29,946

4,130 Total non-current assets 336,440

474,259

65,404 Total assets 7,656,239

7,633,590

1,052,721 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payables and accrued liabilities 916,112

1,136,723

156,761 Salary and welfare payables 283,546

239,535

33,033 Taxes payables 25,975

29,028

4,003 Contract liabilities 355,626

378,279

52,167 Amounts due to related parties 24,861

16,580

2,286 Short term lease liabilities 53,190

61,024

8,416 Other current liabilities 165,531

229,399

31,636 Total current liabilities 1,824,841

2,090,568

288,302 Non-current liabilities









Long term lease liabilities 43,367

19,759

2,725 Deferred tax liabilities 11,630

24,711

3,408 Other non-current liabilities 82,133

153,084

21,111 Total non-current liabilities 137,130

197,554

27,244 Total liabilities 1,961,971

2,288,122

315,546











Total Zhihu Inc.'s shareholders' equity 5,653,696

5,271,380

726,958 Noncontrolling interests 40,572

74,088

10,217 Total shareholders' equity 5,694,268

5,345,468

737,175











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,656,239

7,633,590

1,052,721

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Loss from operations (460,652)

(216,744)

(327,220)

(45,127)

(1,108,844)

(543,964)

(75,015) Add:

























Share-based compensation

expenses 41,437

55,918

52,447

7,233

286,504

108,365

14,944 Amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business

acquisition 2,400

3,490

5,365

740

4,800

8,855

1,221 Adjusted loss from operations (416,815)

(157,336)

(269,408)

(37,154)

(817,540)

(426,744)

(58,850)























































Net loss (487,021)

(178,972)

(279,066)

(38,486)

(1,101,304)

(458,038)

(63,164) Add:

























Share-based compensation

expenses 41,437

55,918

52,447

7,233

286,504

108,365

14,944 Amortization of intangible

assets resulting from

business acquisition 2,400

3,490

5,365

740

4,800

8,855

1,221 Tax effects on non-GAAP

adjustments (600)

(600)

(1,069)

(147)

(1,200)

(1,669)

(230) Adjusted net loss (443,784)

(120,164)

(222,323)

(30,660)

(811,200)

(342,487)

(47,229)





























