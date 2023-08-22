Royal Canin Partners with Uber Pet and Cat Advocate Hannah Shaw for Annual 'Take Your Cat to the Vet' Campaign

First-of-its-kind partnership helps urban pet owners take their cats to annual veterinary visits.

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYAL CANIN® U.S., a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, is partnering with Uber Pet and Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw to support their annual Take Your Cat to the Vet (#Cat2Vet) campaign. Beginning today, Royal Canin will be providing an Uber voucher for up to $10 off the first eligible 5,000 rides to the veterinarian taken with Uber Pet in 15 major U.S. cities.

There are more than 90 million cats in U.S. households, yet less than half receive a yearly veterinary exam.1,2 Additionally, a survey commissioned by Royal Canin found that nearly 30 percent of participants did not take their cat to the vet for regular visits because it was inconvenient.3 For urban pet owners, the inconvenience of regular veterinary visits can be intensified by transportation challenges. With the launch of this partnership, Royal Canin aims to alleviate the transportation barrier for cat owners in major cities by making a car ride to the vet more accessible.

"Cats are such stoic animals that you often don't know when they are hiding an illness or injury, but it's up to us, their caregivers, to be their advocate," said Hannah Shaw. "A recent medical experience with my own cat reminded me of the importance of making regular veterinary visits a priority. I'm excited to be partnering with Royal Canin again and helping cat guardians stay curious and educated about feline health and preventive care."

A trusted voice in the feline community, Hannah Shaw will help consumers during the process of taking your cat to the vet, starting with encouraging pet owners to take Royal Canin's pledge to take their cat to the vet. Hannah will be sharing tips to aid in the transportation of your cat to the vet in a social media series titled "Cat En Route" developed in partnership with Royal Canin veterinarians. Hannah will also be sharing a checklist (Cat @ Vet) with top questions for consumers to ask their veterinarian once they've made it to their appointment.

"We are thrilled to be part of an innovative solution with Uber Pet for urban pet owners to take their cats to the vet for an annual visit, as Royal Canin strives to create a better world for pets," said Racquel White, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Royal Canin North America "It is also a privilege to continue our partnership with Hannah Shaw as she shares first-hand why veterinary care is so crucial for cat health."

Voucher codes can be redeemed in the following U.S. cities: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, St. Louis and Washington D.C. Voucher code is only valid in U.S. cities where Uber Pet is available.*

Visit https://www.royalcanin.com/us/cats/cat2vet to learn more, and to take the pledge to take your cat to the vet.

* Vouchers are limited availability, while supplies last. No cash value. One-time use only. Maximum discount of $10 per redemption. Maximum of 1 trip per account. To redeem discount, Uber Voucher code must be applied to Payment section of the Uber App prior to requesting the intended trip. Uber Voucher valid August 22, 2023, through October 31, 2023 or until all 5,000 rides are redeemed, whichever comes first. Taxes, fees, and tips will be covered provided that the value of the Uber Voucher is greater than the total trip amount. Claimant responsible for total trip amount in excess of max discount. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation. Offer only valid for trips in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, St. Louis and Washington D.C. Additional restrictions and terms apply. Applicable terms available in App when claimed.

If you're riding with a service animal, you do not need to request an Uber Pet. Per Uber's Service Animal Policy, drivers cannot deny service to a rider because of the rider's service animal, regardless of trip type. And no additional fees apply to riders traveling with service animals.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at Royal Canin - Home | Facebook.

