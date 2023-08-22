Eggland's Best Joins Forces with America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle to "Eggucate" and Entertain Families

Families can access delicious recipes and enter for a chance to win $5,000, plus other great prizes!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research consistently shows family meals have a positive impact on children's physical and emotional well-being. In honor of its continued support of National Family Meals Month, Eggland's Best , the #1 branded egg in the U.S., has teamed up with America's Test Kitchen , the country's most trusted cooking brand, and GoNoodle, the country's go-to platform for kid-friendly movement and mindfulness content, to inspire and "eggucate" the next generation of empowered cooks, engaged eaters and curious experimenters.

As part of the collaboration, Eggland's Best, America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle have crafted a series of how-to cooking videos and activities developed to emphasize the importance of incorporating nutrient-rich foods like eggs into family meals to make mealtime not only tasty but also a fun and interactive experience for children. The content is now accessible for free through GoNoodle's online platform at www.gonoodle.com/ATK .

"At Eggland's Best, we understand the importance of sharing family meals, and we believe that these moments are even more meaningful when filled with nutritious, wholesome ingredients," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "By partnering with America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle, we aim to provide families with the tools and resources they need to make mealtime a fun and memorable experience while enjoying Eggland's Best nutritious and superior-tasting eggs."

Highlights of the partnership include:

GoNoodle videos full of song, dance and delicious recipes! Silvia from "The Best Tees" and Adelina from America's Test Kitchen Kids will ignite the culinary creativity of the future generation, empowering them to become confident cooks and curious eaters. Kid-Friendly Cooking Series – Get the kids involved in the kitchen with threefull of song, dance and delicious recipes! Silvia from "The Best Tees" and Adelina from America's Test Kitchen Kids will ignite the culinary creativity of the future generation, empowering them to become confident cooks and curious eaters.

Fun With Food Activity Pack s – The kids can learn science, math, language arts and social studies in the accompanying activity packs that will encourage fun with food! – The kids can learn science, math, language arts and social studies in the accompanying activity packs that will encourage fun with food!

Applesauce Snack Cake , Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos and Fluffy Cloud Eggs , all made with delicious and nutritious Eggland's Best eggs. These easy-to-follow recipes will empower families to cook together and savor the joy of homemade meals. Recipe Inspiration – The recipes curated by America's Test Kitchen includeand, all made with delicious and nutritious Eggland's Best eggs. These easy-to-follow recipes will empower families to cook together and savor the joy of homemade meals.

"Working with Eggland's Best and GoNoodle allows us to extend our commitment to culinary education to families everywhere," said Jack Bishop, Chief Creative Officer of America's Test Kitchen. "We're excited to inspire creativity in the kitchen, while also reinforcing the importance of quality ingredients like Eggland's Best eggs. Through this collaboration, we're inviting families to embark on a delicious journey of discovery and learning together."

"We believe in making healthy habits fun for kids at a young age," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "This program allows us to blend the fun of culinary exploration and healthy eating together which brings kids and families together which we love to see happen."

Additionally, Eggland's Best is giving fans the chance to win a variety of prizes with the "Eggstraordinary Family Kitchen" Sweepstakes. Now until October 3rd, fans can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 to upgrade the family kitchen! Families can also win a weekly prize pack that includes a $250 gift card for groceries, swag and cooking equipment from Eggland's Best, America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle and a 3-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs!

For delicious recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com . For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST EGGSTRAORDINARY FAMILY KITCHEN SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 8/22/23 and ends 10/3/23. For Official Rules, which govern, click here . Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About America's Test Kitchen

America's Test Kitchen is a renowned culinary media company that focuses on creating trustworthy recipes, unbiased product reviews, and practical cooking tips. Their team of experts and test cooks work tirelessly to develop recipes that consistently deliver delicious results. For more information, visit www.americastestkitchen.com .

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a leading kids' content platform that brings movement, music, and mindfulness into the classroom and family homes, engaging students while reinforcing curriculum. GoNoodle is in 95% of US Public Elementary schools, providing over 2 million teachers and 25 million unique students and families with content that inspires and entertains. For more information, visit www.gonoodle.com

