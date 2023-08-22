Arkose MatchKey by Arkose Labs Named Finalist in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards

Arkose Labs joins a prestigious list of 2023 awardees including projects, products, and services from Adobe, Capital One, Estee Lauder Companies, PepsiCo, Canva, and others.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in bot management and account security, was recognized in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2023. Honorees in the awards include winners, finalists, and honorable mentions. Arkose MatchKey was selected as a finalist in the security category for its innovative approach and the unique and effective design of its CAPTCHA technology.

"Arkose MatchKey is truly in a class of its own, in design and technology." Ashish Jain , CPO, Arkose Labs

The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the September 2023 issue of Fast Company, celebrate the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

Arkose Labs developed Arkose MatchKey as a weapon for B2C enterprises in their ever-increasing battle against malicious bots, helping them fight cyberattacks including SMS toll fraud , account takeover , and website scraping . Arkose MatchKey is a suite of challenges designed to meet modern threats head-on by providing the only CAPTCHA solution that fraudsters have not been able to reliably crack, yet also easy and enjoyable for a good user to solve. The advanced platform introduced unique features that bolster security and efficiency, including 3D images and logic challenges to minimize the risk of machine-led attacks. Challenges are adaptive and context-aware, adjusting to user behavior to offer an optimal balance between security and usability.

Unlike traditional CAPTCHAs, Arkose MatchKey optimizes the user experience through a distinct gamified user interaction model that requires matching of a key image to the correct answer based on the instructions supplied. Arkose MatchKey challenges are WCAG 2.1 certified and compliant to support the most stringent accessibility standards. The challenges can be translated into more than 100 languages for a more universal solution, and they are fully customizable to align with enterprises' brand guidelines for look and feel.

"Arkose MatchKey is truly in a class of its own, in design and technology. Unlike other Bot vendors, we have a dedicated team of in-house artists and machine-learning experts that have been working tirelessly over the last year to bring the innovative MatchKey to market as a CAPTCHA solution that's intuitive to solve for good users as well defensible against bots," said Ashish Jain , Chief Product Officer, Arkose Labs. "We pride ourselves on staying ahead of the curve and are honored that Fast Company has recognized our innovative approach to fighting fraud as we advance our bot defense and CAPTCHA-based technology."

"So much innovation news these days is focused on AI," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it's human ingenuity that drives invention."

Honorees for the 2023 awards were selected in the following categories: Accessible Design; Apps and Games; Artificial Intelligence; Automotive; Best Design Asia-Pacific; Best Design Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Best Design Latin America; Best Design North America; Biodesign; Branding; Circular Design; Crypto, Blockchain, and Web3; Data Design; Design Company of the Year; Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business; Enterprise; Established Excellence: 5–14 Years in Business; Experience Design; Experimental; Fashion and Beauty; Finance; General Excellence; Graphic Design; Health; Home; Hospitality; Impact; Large Business: 1,000+ Employees; Learning; Marketing; Materials; Midsize Business: 100–999 Employees; On the Rise: 0–4 Years in Business; Packaging; Pandemic Action; Products; Rapid Response; Retail; Security; Small Business: Fewer Than 100 Employees; Social Justice; Spaces and Places; Sports and Recreation; Students; Sustainability; Transportation; Urban Design; User Experience; Wellness; and Workplace.

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands August 29, 2023.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Arkose Labs

The mission of Arkose Labs is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from online spam and abuse. Recognized by G2 as the 2023 Leader in Bot Detection and Mitigation, with the highest score in customer satisfaction and largest market presence four quarters running, Arkose Labs offers the world's first $1M warranties for credential stuffing and SMS toll fraud. With 20% of our customers being Fortune 500 companies, our AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic threat response to undermine the strategy of attack, all while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices in London, Costa Rica, and Brisbane, Australia, Arkose Labs protects enterprises from cybercrime and abuse. For more about Arkose Labs, follow the company on LinkedIn .

