American Airlines and TravelBank offer better travel booking experience through New Distribution Capability (NDC)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelBank is now offering New Distribution Capability (NDC) booking features with American Airlines through the TravelBank platform. The investments in technology made by American Airlines and TravelBank, which is now part of U.S. Bank, provide customers an enhanced shopping experience with more access to fares and greater availability of services and benefits offered by American Airlines through the TravelBank platform.

TravelBank users are now able to use credits from a canceled or changed flight to keep everything in one place. Now, American Airlines makes legacy EDIFACT tickets exchangeable through NDC-based connections. It is the first airline to have this type of functionality. Users can expect a consistent and seamless experience booking, canceling, and rebooking any American Airlines flight booked on TravelBank regardless of the content source.

"American Airlines is focused on providing a modern retailing experience and this is just one more initiative that gives customers access to enhanced content and functionality," said Neil Geurin, managing director of Airline Retailing, American Airlines.

American Airlines makes it easier for its fliers using TravelBank to:

Reschedule flights and turn canceled flights into new flight fares;

Use existing tools and browse the ecosystem on their own, shortening processing times and

Benefit from NDC options, resulting in a more seamless experience with relevant, tailored content via modern retailing channels.

"American Airlines is helping us maintain our mission of bringing customers a best-in-class experience and the most up-to-date technological advancements," said Duke Chung, co-founder and CEO of TravelBank. "Customers booking on American Airlines will now have the most seamless experience from pre-booking to post-booking."

TravelBank will continue to move forward with NDC related efforts so long as they benefit customers' overall travel booking and management experience. Visit www.travelbank.com to learn more.

About TravelBank

TravelBank is an all-in-one travel, expense, and corporate card management platform acquired by U.S. Bancorp, parent company of U.S. Bank, in 2021. TravelBank powers data-backed financial decisions for more than 15,000 companies. TravelBank helps reduce company expenditure by 30% on average while improving the employee experience through a user-friendly design, fast expense reimbursements, and travel rewards program. Businesses can design and deploy custom travel and work from home expense policies with ease, and create a baseline for spend that matches the needs of an organization. TravelBank's platform guides employees to stay within their company budget, so financial admins and decision-makers can focus on the core business, not the nuances of a company policy. Organizations of all sizes can harness the experience of TravelBank's in-house travel team alongside a dedicated customer success team for 24/7 concierge-level support, available by phone, email, or chat. Learn how to better manage your company's business spend by visiting travelbank.com today.

