Award-Winning FiComm Partners Attracts Top Talent, Welcomes Mary Kate Gulick as New Executive Vice President

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FiComm Partners (FiComm), a leading growth marketing firm specializing in wealth management and financial services, announced today the appointment of Mary Kate Gulick as its new Executive Vice President of Marketing. This strategic hire solidifies FiComm's commitment to providing unparalleled expertise and service to its clients while further accelerating the firm's growth trajectory.

Mary Kate brings more than 15 years of experience in financial marketing and communications to FiComm. Named WealthManagement.com's 2022 CMO of the Year, finalist for 2023's Innovator of the Year, the American Marketing Association's 2022 Marketer of the Year, and an Amazon bestselling author, Mary Kate has held leadership roles at several prominent institutions and agencies, including TD Ameritrade Institutional, IBM and most recently Carson Group. Earlier in her career, she served as an award-winning brand strategist and creative director at agencies focused on financial services. During her career, she has successfully spearheaded innovative digital marketing campaigns and brand strategies that drove transformational business outcomes.

"Mary Kate is a widely respected people leader and proven industry marketer. She is New Skool by nature and loves to drive industry transformation through strategic marketing," said Meg Carpenter, CEO and Co-Founder of FiComm Partners. "Mary Kate is joining an amazing team. We are the best at what we do because of our core team of senior strategic thinkers and industry leaders. The addition of Mary Kate will significantly expand our platform and bring a unique skill set to helping our clients grow, compete and succeed."

Mary Kate's arrival further illustrates the impact of FiComm's industry-recognized growth and capabilities. FiComm reports a year-over-year 27% increase in revenue, a 25% increase in clients served, and a 3x year-over-year growth in the Advisor Marketing Bootcamp, FiComm's award-winning advisor marketing education and coaching program.

As a majority women-owned business, FiComm has developed a reputation for delivering a differentiated service model across the industry. FiComm's breadth of services is intentionally built to drive meaningful growth for individual advisors, RIA firms, wealth management platforms, and the global financial institutions that we serve. With marketing, public relations, creative, digital services, and advisor growth coaching living all under one roof, FiComm is both a strategic partner and tactical execution team for businesses looking to drive organic and inorganic growth.

"Through our people and our processes, we've been able to build and deliver an exceptional client experience and a people-first culture with incredible retention," Meg continued.

FiComm's proven track record brings deep industry expertise and "in-the-trenches" experiences from our talented team developed at leading companies such as United Capital (acquired by Goldman Sachs), BNY Mellon Pershing, Mercer Advisors, XY Planning Network, Wedbush, and John Hancock.

"I am honored to join the FiComm team and contribute to the rocket ship Meg and team have built. The team has a stellar reputation for creating real growth and results for clients," said Mary Kate Gulick. "But what's even more important to me is their track record pushing toward real transformation in the financial services industry. You can see that in every interaction with Team FiComm. The care and thoughtfulness with which they treat clients, employees, partners is 100% aligned with their vision for a wealth industry that does better by everyone. And as a result, the impact we can achieve for our clients is unmatched."

As the award-winning agency continues its growth trajectory, Mary Kate's arrival at FiComm underscores the company's commitment to attracting top-tier talent that can navigate both existing and new clients' unique complexities and deliver exceptional results.

