Michael Baker International Names Dewey Jones, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, National Market Lead - Federal Civilian Programs

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Dewey Jones, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, has joined the firm as National Market Lead – Federal Civilian Programs. In this role, Mr. Jones will grow and manage client relationships with federal non-defense civilian agencies and partner across the organization to position Michael Baker for key federal opportunities and continued growth.

"Dewey has a strong track record of successfully growing business lines and client relationships, including securing and managing projects with more than a dozen federal civilian agencies, as well as Department of Defense and military affiliation contracts," said Brian May, President, Federal Programs and Services at Michael Baker International. "As we continue to Reimagine Michael Baker by expanding our client portfolio and services provided, I am pleased to welcome Dewey and look forward to him contributing to our more than 80-year legacy of service to the federal government."

Mr. Jones brings more than 30 years of experience to his role at Michael Baker. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Federal Market Leader, Civilian Agencies for AECOM. He also held positions of increasing responsibility with Mason & Hanger, Pond & Company, Clark Nexsen and HBA Architecture & Interior Design. He holds a Professional Bachelor of Architecture degree with a Construction Management minor from Virginia Tech.

