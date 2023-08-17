MAVERICK ENTERTAINMENT UNVEILS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FILM "THE COMEBACK" STARRING TAYE DIGGS AND APRYL JONES

The Hilarious Family Comedy Which Balances Laughter with Real-Life Challenges Streams on Peacock Aug 25

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Entertainment, a prominent independent studio specializing in the distribution of Black Cinema, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their latest film, "The Comeback," set to hit streaming on NBCUniversal's Peacock August 25th. Starring the immensely talented Taye Diggs and the charismatic Apryl Jones, this uproarious comedy follows the journey of Jeff Murray and his wife, Tisa Murray, as they move back to their beloved hometown of Atlanta. Check out the trailer here

"The Comeback" takes an unexpected turn when the Murray family's seemingly perfect plan collides with a whirlwind of family issues, A mom's new boyfriend, and a parade of ex-lovers eagerly awaiting their return. The resulting chaos will have audiences rolling in the aisles while sympathizing with the relatable challenges faced by this lovable and quirky family.

Written by the visionary J. Carter, known for his skillful blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling, "The Comeback" promises an unforgettable movie experience. "After holding onto the script for five years," said J. Carter, "I found the perfect actors in Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones to portray Jeff and Tisa Murray, making their characters relatable to everyone," transcending race, background, and beliefs.

Hollywood veteran Taye Diggs, renowned for his outstanding performances in films like "Rent" and "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," as well as TV shows like "All American" and "Empire," showcases his exceptional talent as Jeff Murray. Diggs brings his unique charisma and comedic timing to the role, portraying a determined father navigating life's unexpected curveballs.

Rising star Apryl Jones shines as Tisa Murray, a strong and resilient wife trying to find her footing amidst the chaos. Previously seen in shows like "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" and movies "I Got The Hookup 2," and "You Married Dat," Jones delivers a captivating performance that will leave audiences yearning for more.

"The Comeback" exemplifies Maverick Entertainment's dedication to producing exceptional films that resonate with diverse audiences worldwide. This hilarious family comedy aims to entertain and connect with viewers from all walks of life, demonstrating the power of storytelling to bridge cultural boundaries and inspire unity.

