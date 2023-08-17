HONEYWELL AND RECIPHARM TO SPEED DEVELOPMENT OF INHALERS WITH A NEAR-ZERO GLOBAL WARMING POTENTIAL PROPELLANT

Partnership will reduce environmental footprint of pressurized metered dose inhalers and accelerate transition to lower greenhouse gas respiratory care.

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. and STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) and global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Recipharm have today announced a commercial partnership that will speed the development of pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) that use Honeywell's near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellant.

As many as 384 million people globally suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and about 262 million people suffer from asthma.1 Many of these patients are treated using pMDIs that have a high global warming potential due to the use of hydrofluoroalkanes (HFAs) as propellants.

Honeywell Solstice® Air (HFO-1234ze(E) cGMP) is a hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) propellant in clinical development today for pMDIs that has 99.9% less global warming potential than HFAs. In addition, Honeywell Solstice Air is non-flammable, non-ozone-depleting and volatile organic compound (VOC)-exempt under federal and state guidelines.

"Honeywell is making great strides to offer patients who rely on pMDIs a lower greenhouse gas solution to meet their medical needs," said Laura Reinhard, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Foam and Industrial Products. "Through our collaboration with Recipharm, the increased use of near-zero GWP propellant used in pMDIs will help reduce the environmental impact of the life-saving medical treatments patients need, without sacrificing performance."

"As the first CDMO to partner with Honeywell for use of Solstice Air, this collaboration significantly accelerates and simplifies our customers' pathway to develop the next generation of low greenhouse gas pMDIs," said Chris Hirst, president of Recipharm's Advanced Delivery Systems business unit. "Our collaboration is supported by Recipharm's investment in manufacturing with HFO-1234ze(E) cGMP at our Holmes Chapel, United Kingdom site, and the further development of the Bespak® valve range to ensure the required product performance."

The partnership with Honeywell follows Recipharm's announcement that it is expanding its pMDI product development and manufacturing capabilities to accommodate increased demand from pharmaceutical companies. Research will be conducted at Recipharm's dedicated inhalation development facility in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

Recipharm customers will also benefit from the company's market-leading Bespak® valves, which have been optimized to ensure performance with products containing Honeywell Solstice Air as the propellant.

Honeywell has invested more than $1 billion in research, development and new capacity for its Solstice technology, which has applications in refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents. Use of Honeywell Solstice technology has helped avoid the potential release of the equivalent of more than 326 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, equal to the carbon emissions from nearly 70 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles per year.2 For more information on Honeywell Solstice Air, its applications, and impact, visit: https://sustainability.honeywell.com/us/en

Honeywell is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. About 60% of Honeywell's 2022 new product introduction research and development investment was directed toward Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) oriented outcomes for customers.3

As a CDMO focusing on sustainability, Recipharm is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). It has set ambitious and transparent targets to reduce its emissions from direct operations by 42% and emissions from the full value-chain by 25% by 2030. It also has B- rating for Climate from CDP which indicates Recipharm is showing clear evidence of managing its climate impact. To find out more, read Recipharm's Sustainability Report, here .

About Honeywell

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

About Recipharm

Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry employing almost 9,000 employees. Recipharm offers manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals and biologics in various dosage forms, production of clinical trial material and APIs, pharmaceutical product development and development and manufacturing of medical devices. Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products for customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. The company operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information on Recipharm and our services, please visit www.recipharm.com

1 The Global Asthma Network. The Global Asthma Report 2022. [Online]. Available at: http://www.globalasthmanetwork.org/; World Health Organization. The top 10 causes of death. [Online]. Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death; Adeloye D, et al. Global Health Epidemiology Reference Group (GHERG). Global and regional estimates of COPD prevalence: Systematic review and meta-analysis. J Glob Health. 2015; 5 (2): 020415.

2 Calculations are based on actual sales of Solstice products (in lbs) from Jan 2010 through Dec 2022, and utilize the EPA GHG equivalency calculator for conversion.

3 Methodology for identifying ESG-oriented solutions is available at investor.honeywell.com (see "ESG/ESG Information/Identification of ESG-Oriented Offerings").

