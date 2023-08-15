Illinois Mutual Announces Significant DI Product Eligibility Update

Insurance Provider Now Offers DI Coverage to Starting Professionals

PEORIA, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company has announced the new offering of disability income insurance (DI) coverage to individuals beginning their careers.

Our new DI offering can help prospective middle market clients take the first step to secure their financial future.

Why DI?

New professionals entering the workforce should consider the following questions when considering DI:

How long could you go without a paycheck?

Do you need your paycheck to pay for life's necessities? If yes, you need DI.

Who is Eligible?

Individuals who may be eligible for coverage would be near completion of apprenticeships, licensing or accredited certification programs.

Some examples of occupations now eligible for DI coverage prior to securing employment include:

Carpenters

Cosmetologists

Dental hygienists

Electricians

Registered nurses

To learn more about the program, contact the DI Sales department for Illinois Mutual at (800) 437-7355, Option 2 or visit www.illinoismutual.com/DI.

"Our new DI offering for Starting Professionals is a way to help prospective clients in middle market occupations take their first step to securing their financial future," says Assistant Vice President of Disability Income Sales Andrea Schaidle. "This is such an exciting opportunity for our agents as a new way for them to expand and grow their business."

Illinois Mutual prioritizes delivering financial products to hardworking Americans in the middle market as well as providing exceptional customer service, agent support and product innovation.

About Illinois Mutual

Illinois Mutual is an experienced provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products. Founded by the same family that leads the Company today, Illinois Mutual has demonstrated a strong commitment to employees, agents and policyowners for more than 110 years.

Contact information:

Isaac Ambrose, Digital Marketing Coordinator

imambrose@illinoismutual.com

