Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

$33.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023; runway through August 2024

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products today reported business and financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Fiscal Q3 2023 Business Highlights and Subsequent Developments

Achieved 92 required events for completion of the Mino-Lok ® Phase 3 trial, subject to confirmation by an independent review committee;

Mino-Lok trial to continue recruiting in the near term; additional patients in active treatment, which may result in additional events;

Citius to engage with the FDA to address enhanced product testing requirements identified in the complete response letter (CRL) for LYMPHIR™, received July 28, 2023 , in preparation for Resubmission; such efforts are not expected to impact Company's cash runway, which extends to August 2024 ;

Citius preparing for an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA following positive topline results of Phase 2b trial of Halo-Lido for the treatment of hemorrhoids; and,

$15 million in capital raised through a registered direct offering of common stock and warrants at a purchase price of $1.20 per share on May 8, 2023 .

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents of $33.3 million as of June 30, 2023

R&D expenses were $3.8 million and $11.9 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 , respectively, compared to $4.9 million and $13.8 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 , respectively;

G&A expenses were $3.7 million and $11.1 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 , respectively, compared to $3.0 million and $9.0 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 , respectively;

Stock-based compensation expense was $1.2 million and $3.5 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 , respectively, compared to $1.0 million and $2.9 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 , respectively; and,

Net loss was $8.5 million and $22.6 million , or ($0.06) and ($0.15) per share for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 , respectively, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million and $25.6 million , or ($0.06) and ($0.18) per share for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 , respectively.

"I am pleased to report significant progress in our pipeline and positive milestones on multiple fronts. We believe we have achieved the minimum 92-event threshold required to complete the Phase 3 Mino-Lok trial, pending confirmation by a committee of independent reviewers. We have also made progress in other areas of our business, including announcing positive topline results for the Phase 2b Halo-Lido trial, extending our financial runway through August 2024 with a $15 million capital raise, and clarifying our path toward approval for LYMPHIR (denileukin diftitox)," stated Leonard Mazur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Citius.

"Although we were disappointed to receive the FDA's complete response letter for LYMPHIR, we are encouraged that no clinical data issues related to safety or efficacy were noted. Rather, the FDA focused primarily on enhanced product testing, which we are already addressing. We plan to work closely with the FDA in preparation for a Resubmission package. The timing of our contemplated spin-off of LYMPHIR will be adjusted in accordance with the asset's regulatory path. Coupled with our recent financing, we believe we have sufficient funds to advance our pipeline, including efforts to remediate the CRL, and continue to prepare our commercial infrastructure for the ultimate launch of LYMPHIR, if approved," added Mazur.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $33.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 146,211,130 common shares outstanding.

On May 8, 2023, the Company closed a registered direct offering of 12,500,001 common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,500,001 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.20 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per share, are exercisable six months from the date of issuance, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The Company also issued 875,000 warrants to the placement agent as part of the transaction. Net proceeds of the offering totaled $13.8 million.

The Company estimates that its available cash resources will be sufficient to fund its operations through August 2024. We anticipate the need to raise additional capital in the future to support our operations beyond August 2024.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

R&D expenses were $3.8 million and $11.9 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $4.9 million and $13.8 million for the comparable periods ended June 30, 2022. The decrease reflects lower Mino-Lok and LYMPHIR trial costs offset by higher Halo-Lido Phase 2b study costs as the trial was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Additionally, a decrease of $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, reflects NoveCite manufacturing startup costs incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2022, which are no longer realized.

We expect that research and development expenses will stabilize in fiscal 2023 as we focus on the commercialization of LYMPHIR and complete our Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok and our Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses

G&A expenses were $3.7 million and $11.1 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $3.0 million and $9.0 million for the comparable periods ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to pre-launch and market research activities associated with LYMPHIR. General and administrative expenses consist primarily of compensation costs, professional fees for legal, regulatory, accounting, and corporate development services, and investor relations expenses.

Stock-based Compensation Expense

For the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, stock-based compensation expense was $1.2 million as compared to $1.0 million for the prior year period. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, stock-based compensation expense was $3.5 million as compared to $2.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022. The increase reflects expenses related to new grants made to employees (including new hires), directors and consultants.

Net loss

Net loss was $8.5 million, or ($0.06) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or ($0.06) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The decrease in the net loss was primarily due to a decrease in research and development offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was $22.6 million, or ($0.15) per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $25.6 million, or ($0.18) for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

The decrease in net loss primarily reflects an increase in other income from the $3.6 million gain recognized in connection with the sale of certain New Jersey income tax net operating losses to a third party under the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program offset by increased operating expenses during the period.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and LYMPHIR, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. At the end of March 2023, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks relating to the results of research and development activities, including those from existing and new pipeline assets; our need for substantial additional funds; our ability to commercialize our products if approved by the FDA; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to procure cGMP commercial-scale supply; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; the ability of our product candidates to impact the quality of life of our target patient populations; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; market and other conditions; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; risks related to our growth strategy; patent and intellectual property matters; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; government regulation; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. These risks have been and may be further impacted by Covid-19 and could be impacted by any future public health risks. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on December 22, 2022, and updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

-- Financial Tables Follow –

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





June 30,



September 30,





2023



2022

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33,281,830



$ 41,711,690

Prepaid expenses



7,832,320





2,852,580

Total Current Assets



41,114,150





44,564,270



















Property and equipment, net



2,010





4,100



















Operating lease right-of-use asset, net



503,817





646,074



















Other Assets:















Deposits



38,062





38,062

In-process research and development



59,400,000





59,400,000

Goodwill



9,346,796





9,346,796

Total Other Assets



68,784,858





68,784,858



















Total Assets

$ 110,404,835



$ 113,999,302



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 3,079,667



$ 1,165,378

Accrued expenses



892,874





1,405,394

Accrued compensation



1,605,445





1,762,251

Operating lease liability



212,871





196,989

Total Current Liabilities



5,790,857





4,530,012



















Deferred tax liability



5,993,800





5,561,800

Operating lease liability – noncurrent



320,011





481,245

Total Liabilities



12,104,668





10,573,057



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock – $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding



—





—

Common stock – $0.001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 158,857,798

and 146,211,130 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and September

30, 2022, respectively



158,858





146,211

Additional paid-in capital



249,828,398





232,368,121

Accumulated deficit



(152,287,469)





(129,688,467)

Total Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



97,699,787





102,825,865

Non-controlling interest



600,380





600,380

Total Equity



98,300,167





103,426,245



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 110,404,835



$ 113,999,302



CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



































Operating Expenses































Research and development



3,764,675





4,888,192





11,937,045





13,798,251

General and administrative



3,733,326





3,024,783





11,129,463





9,038,949

Stock-based compensation – general and administrative



1,174,111





1,003,677





3,540,787





2,929,279

Total Operating Expenses



8,672,112





8,916,652





26,607,295





25,766,479



































Operating Loss



(8,672,112)





(8,916,652)





(26,607,295)





(25,766,479)



































Other Income































Interest income



336,780





53,020





854,604





116,573

Gain on sale of New Jersey net operating losses



—





—





3,585,689





—

Total Other Income



336,780





53,020





4,440,293





116,573



































Loss before Income Taxes



(8,335,332)





(8,863,632)





(22,167,002)





(25,649,906)

Income tax expense



144,000





—





432,000





—



































Net Loss

$ (8,479,332)



$ (8,863,632)



$ (22,599,002)



$ (25,649,906)



































Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ (0.06)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.15)



$ (0.18)



































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding































Basic and diluted



153,775,380





146,129,630





148,746,002





146,061,108



CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(Unaudited)





2023



2022

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (22,599,002)



$ (25,649,906)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Stock-based compensation expense



3,540,787





2,929,279

Issuance of common stock for services



102,000





273,884

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset



142,257





131,235

Depreciation



2,090





2,192

Deferred income tax expense



432,000





—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Prepaid expenses



(4,979,740)





(48,915)

Accounts payable



1,914,289





413,425

Accrued expenses



(512,520)





679,239

Accrued compensation



(156,806)





(628,499)

Operating lease liability



(145,352)





(130,686)

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities



(22,259,997)





(22,028,752)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities:















Net proceeds from registered direct offering



13,798,870





—

Proceeds from common stock option exercise



31,267





—

Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities



13,830,137





—



















Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents



(8,429,860)





(22,028,752)

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period



41,711,690





70,072,946

Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period

$ 33,281,830



$ 48,044,194



