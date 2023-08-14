Boogie Board® Expands Award-Winning Toy Collection with Three New Launches

The Leader in Reusable LCD Writing & Creativity Solutions Continues its Trajectory of Innovation

KENT, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boogie Board®, the category creator of reusable LCD writing and drawing tablets, is expanding its collection of screen-free creativity toys with the introduction of three new launches within the brand's pre-existing Magic Sketch™ and Sketch Pals™ product lines.

Boogie Board® creates reusable writing, drawing and creativity products for home, work and play that promote sustainability – given their paperless formats – and reduce clutter. All Boogie Board® toys and products come with a stylus that allows for seamless writing and drawing in bright, easy-to-ready color. Users simply push the button on the tablet to clear the entire board without any smearing or streaking.

Due to the popularity of Boogie Board's® innovative products, multiple copycat tablets have recently cropped up. The brand's trademarked "scribble" in its logo is a sign of product authenticity, quality, and rigorous safety standards.

Boogie Board's® new toy launches are strategically timed to coincide with end-of-summer travel and back to school – two seasons where families are actively seeking unplugged play solutions.

"All Boogie Board® toy products use patented LCD technology to provide kids a unique outlet for creativity that doesn't require a screen," said Hunter Morris, VP of Product Strategy and Marketing, Boogie Board® at Kent Displays, Inc. "These are toys with built-in developmental and educational benefits that are ideal for at home or on the go." Morris continued, "The accessible price point of Boogie Board® toys is an added bonus – we're proud to offer families high-quality play solutions with exceptionally long product life spans."

Families and kids can now enjoy the following new launches from Boogie Board®, all of which are available for purchase on myboogieboard.com as well as select mass retailers and specialty toy locations.

Entering the Glow-in-the-Dark Category: Boogie Board® Magic Sketch™ Glow

The brand's Magic Sketch™ collection now offers a mess-free glow-in-the-dark play option: Magic Sketch™ Glow. When the lights are on, kids can use the product's included stylus and eight templates to draw or trace in Colorburst™ writing on the board. Once lights are off, the included Magic Light Pen helps drawn creations glow in the dark. MSRP: $29.99.

Introducing Three New Friends: Boogie Board® Sketch Pals™ Forest Friends

Boogie Board® is growing its award-winning Sketch Pals™ line with three Forest Friends characters: Felix the Fox, Morris the Moose and Izzy the Owl. These clippable doodle buddies are the perfect travel and school bus companion since they easily clip to backpacks or car seats. Designed with squishy material for little hands, Sketch Pals™ also feature a tethered stylus to avoid missing play pieces. MSRP: $19.99 (for each).

Revamping a Brand Favorite: Boogie Board® Magic Sketch™ Creativity Kit

The brand's popular Magic Sketch™ Kids Drawing Kit is getting a Creativity Kit upgrade thanks to the addition of a new clear storage bag designed to keep the kit's tools safely stored in one spot. This toy takes art and creative activities up a notch with a mess-free reusable Colorburst™ drawing board, 18 templates and two additional styluses. Kids simply slide the templates behind the drawing tablet for screen-free sketching, practicing letters or playing games. MSRP: $34.99.

About Kent Displays, Inc.

Kent Displays, Inc. (KDI) was founded in 1993 with the goal of developing cholesteric display technology into commercial applications. Born out of research and development from the Liquid Crystal Institute of Kent State University (located in Kent, OH), KDI's technology developed over the years into two divisions: a consumer products brand – Boogie Board® – and a Technical Services Team that develops and scales the production of components using flexible, functional materials to commercial volumes. Today, KDI's products and technologies can be found in homes and businesses around the world. Learn more at kentdisplays.com.

About Boogie Board®

In 2009, Boogie Board® – part of Kent Displays, Inc. – launched the world's first reusable writing and drawing tablet using liquid crystal technology. Since its launch, Boogie Board® has continued to redefine how people write. The brand's portfolio of award-winning paperless writing and creativity products for work, home and play promote sustainability and reduce clutter. Boogie Board® product solutions encourage everything from organization and productivity to inspiration and imagination. Using the power of LCD technology, Boogie Board® products deliver smart tech in a screen-free format – providing an unplugged, enjoyable experience for kids and adults alike. Key product collections include Versa™, Blackboard™, Jot™, Sketch Pals™, Magic Sketch™, Scribble n' Play™ and more. Learn more at myboogieboard.com.

