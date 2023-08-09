Infosys launches new sonic identity to reinforce its brand purpose

The signature tune signals the sound of opportunity that Infosys creates for people, businesses and communities

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled its sonic brand identity, the auditory equivalent of its blue visual identity and logo. As a strategic brand asset, the signature Infosys tune will serve to reinforce the company's core identity and brand purpose – 'to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities', when stakeholders interact with the brand. The unique melody, the sonic landscape will be integrated across Infosys' many platforms used by employees, and across brand assets, ranging from videos to signature events that the company's clients and the broader community engage with.

"As more of our stakeholders interact with brands through digital channels, and more brands continue to crowd digital spaces, the Infosys tune will serve as an auditory reinforcement of our unique brand identity. It will also help deepen the emotional connection our stakeholders have with Infosys by cueing in the promise of opportunity creation that is integral to our brand purpose," said Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. "We aspire for the sound of Infosys to signal and be recognized as the sound of opportunity for all our stakeholders, across markets," he added.

As a means to mark the debut of their sonic identity, Infosys activated a digital metaphor to demonstrate how the sound of Infosys can signal the sound of opportunity. The company has extended an invitation to all its stakeholders to unlock opportunities by engaging with its sonic brand here. Response, from the audience, will trigger transformative digital learning experiences for underprivileged students and graduate jobseekers in India.

For over 4 decades, brand Infosys has sought to truly live its purpose. Infosys has been recognized in BrandZ's prestigious Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list, ranked at #66. Infosys is also ranked among the top three most valuable IT services brands globally by Brand Finance, with a growth of 84 per cent in its brand value since 2020, as per Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

